Kenya's local flights officially resumed on Wednesday with Kenya Airways, Jambojet and Fly540 among the airlines that had flights take off from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to various destinations.

The flights had been halted for three months following the detection of early Covid-19 cases in Kenya among travelers.

The cases of infections have since risen to over 10,000 with the Ministry of Health confirming that Kenya has established widespread community transmission in 42 counties.

Transport CS James Macharia confirmed that protective protocols had been set up at JKIA to ensure MoH guidelines on reducing transmission of the Coronavirus disease.

"Let me thank Jomo Kenyatta Airport for making sure protocals are being followed. Let us ensure this is a success, because if we do not do it properly, that opportunity of going international may be reversed," CS Macharia cautioned.

Kenyans share their experiences

Kenyans who were among the first passengers aboard the Wednesday flights shared their experiences at the airport and during travel.

Most confirmed that personnel showed strict adherence to the protective guidelines.