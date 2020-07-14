The Ministry of Health has announced 497 new cases of Covid-19 bringing the total number of infections to 10, 791.

Speaking during the press briefing on the coronavirus situation in the country, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. mercy Mwangangi said the new cases are from 4,922 . samples tested in the last 24 hours.

480 of the new positive cases are Kenyans while 17 are foreigners, with 318 being male and 179 females.

Nairobi still recorded the highest number of cases with 292, Kiambu 62, Kajiado 51, Machakos 30, Mombasa 28, Busia 10, Uasin Gishu 8, Nakuru 5, Makueni 3, Narok, Nyeri, and Meru 2 cases each. Kakamega, Kericho, Kilifi, Laikipia and Nandi recorded a case each.

“I am delighted to inform you that today, 71 people have been discharged from various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 3, 017 and we thank our healthcare workers for this achievements, “ said Dr. Mwangangi.

He added that 5 more patients had succumbed to the deadly virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 202.

