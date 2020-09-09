Kenya's total death toll from Covid-19 now stands at 607, Health CAS Rashid Aman confirmed on Wednesday.

The figure shot up following eight more reported fatalities since Monday's 599 confirmed deaths.

The country's case load stands at 35,460 after 104 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours.

101 of the new confirmed cases are Kenyan nationals while 3 were foreigners. By gender distribution, 71 were male while 33 were female with the youngest infected person being a one-year-old and the eldest being a 75-year-old.

2,285 samples had been tested in various labs in the country.

74 patients were discharged on Wednesday bringing Kenya's total recoveries to 21,557. 41 patients were from the home-based-care programme while 33 were from various hospitals.