RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business

Sh924 million pay day for Kenyatta family

Denis Mwangi

Kenyatta family pockets Sh924 million payout

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in his office on February 10, 2023
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in his office on February 10, 2023

Kenya's listed banks are set to pay a combined total of Sh63 billion in dividends, with the families of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Central Bank of Kenya Governor Philip Ndegwa, and Equity Group CEO James Mwangi among the top beneficiaries.

Recommended articles

NCBA Group, created following the merger of the former NIC Group and CBA Group, has proposed a payout of Sh4.25 per share, up from Sh3 a year earlier.

The Kenyattas will receive Sh924.26 million for their combined 13.2 percent stake in the group, while the Ndegwas will earn Sh876 million on their 12.52 percent ownership.

Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta speaking in Lamu during the opening of the Tewa Catholic Church in Mpeketoni on February 4, 2023
Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta speaking in Lamu during the opening of the Tewa Catholic Church in Mpeketoni on February 4, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022, the Kenyattas has pocketed Sh625 million in dividends after the bank announced it would it would pay dividends at Sh3 per share.

Dividends are considered as a type of passive income; money that you earn without being actively involved in generating it.

Dividends are a form of income that shareholders receive as a distribution of a company's profits.

When you invested in a company's shares and become a shareholder, you become eligible to receive a portion of the profits in the form of dividends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Passive income is different from active income, which is money that you earn through work or services that you provide.

With active income, you exchange your time and effort for money, such as receiving a salary or wages for your work. With passive income, you can earn money without having to work actively for it.

James Mwangi, who owns a 3.4 percent direct stake in Equity, will receive a payout of Sh685.3 million, making him the biggest individual dividend earner.

His 188.6 million shares in Equity are worth about Sh8.3 billion, making it one of the single-largest investments in a publicly traded firm by an individual.

ADVERTISEMENT
James Mwangi
James Mwangi Pulse

The nine tier-one banks, including DTB, Stanbic Bank of Kenya, Absa Bank of Kenya, Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya, and I&M, saw their net profits rise by 25.2 percent or Sh35.8 billion to Sh176.86 billion.

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) data show the banking sector's pre-tax profits hit Sh244.1 billion last year, translating to a 25.3 percent rise from Sh194.8 billion posted the previous year.

The dividend payouts have signalled continued economic recovery that has seen banks expand lending and stem growth in non-performing loans.

Increased lending and upward review of loan prices have helped banks to book more interest income while aggressive loan recoveries have saved them from a sharp elevation of loan defaults.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sh924 million pay day for Kenyatta family

Sh924 million pay day for Kenyatta family

Black Hats are becoming the biggest threats to Nigeria’s budding digital economy

Black Hats are becoming the biggest threats to Nigeria’s budding digital economy

Kenya continues to show other African countries the blueprint for intercontinental trade

Kenya continues to show other African countries the blueprint for intercontinental trade

The monetary committee in Ghana does not see Ghana’s economic situation stabilizing

The monetary committee in Ghana does not see Ghana’s economic situation stabilizing

Tanzania's aviation sector outperforms pre-Covid levels

Tanzania's aviation sector outperforms pre-Covid levels

Interior PS issues orders affecting all LPG gas & petroleum traders countrywide

Interior PS issues orders affecting all LPG gas & petroleum traders countrywide

IMF delegates arrive in Ethiopia to discuss funding programmes

IMF delegates arrive in Ethiopia to discuss funding programmes

Kenya is soliciting partnerships with Italian investors in order to build its geothermal capacity

Kenya is soliciting partnerships with Italian investors in order to build its geothermal capacity

Ghana set to receive aid from both China and the United States

Ghana set to receive aid from both China and the United States

Pulse Sports

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa

Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa

African countries with the cheapest household electricity prices

African countries with the cheapest household electricity prices

Top 10 African countries with the most transparent GDP data

Top 10 African countries with the most transparent GDP data

Kenyans in diaspora tend to send more money home the weaker the Kenyan shilling gets

Kenyans in diaspora tend to send more money home the weaker the Kenyan shilling gets