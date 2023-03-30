Sh924 million pay day for Kenyatta family

NCBA Group, created following the merger of the former NIC Group and CBA Group, has proposed a payout of Sh4.25 per share, up from Sh3 a year earlier.

The Kenyattas will receive Sh924.26 million for their combined 13.2 percent stake in the group, while the Ndegwas will earn Sh876 million on their 12.52 percent ownership.

In 2022, the Kenyattas has pocketed Sh625 million in dividends after the bank announced it would it would pay dividends at Sh3 per share.

Passive income

Dividends are considered as a type of passive income; money that you earn without being actively involved in generating it.

Dividends are a form of income that shareholders receive as a distribution of a company's profits.

When you invested in a company's shares and become a shareholder, you become eligible to receive a portion of the profits in the form of dividends.

Passive income is different from active income, which is money that you earn through work or services that you provide.

With active income, you exchange your time and effort for money, such as receiving a salary or wages for your work. With passive income, you can earn money without having to work actively for it.

James Mwangi pockets Sh685 million in dividends payout

James Mwangi, who owns a 3.4 percent direct stake in Equity, will receive a payout of Sh685.3 million, making him the biggest individual dividend earner.

His 188.6 million shares in Equity are worth about Sh8.3 billion, making it one of the single-largest investments in a publicly traded firm by an individual.

The nine tier-one banks, including DTB, Stanbic Bank of Kenya, Absa Bank of Kenya, Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya, and I&M, saw their net profits rise by 25.2 percent or Sh35.8 billion to Sh176.86 billion.

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) data show the banking sector's pre-tax profits hit Sh244.1 billion last year, translating to a 25.3 percent rise from Sh194.8 billion posted the previous year.

The dividend payouts have signalled continued economic recovery that has seen banks expand lending and stem growth in non-performing loans.