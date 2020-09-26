Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro scuttled a funeral service in Kangema constituency, Murang'a county after he begun to discuss politics at the venue.

Angry mourners heckled the legislator off the microphone, refusing to allow Mr Nyoro to continue giving his address.

Eventually the family of the deceased persons packed up the four coffins and relocated the service two kilometres away from the commotion.

Mourners at the Kangema funeral where Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro was heckled

Residents blamed the disruption of the service on Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke MPs who had turned the funeral into a political contest.

Mr Nyoro, however, stated: "Nauliza viongozi wengine wote, tafadhali mtu akiitwa kuongea unanyenyekea tu vile mimi nilinyenyekea…kwa sababu mwenye kuamua sio mimi, sio sisi…mwenye kuamua ni nyinyi na Mungu."

Murang'a woman representative Sabina Chege who was present at the funeral defended her position stating that Mr Nyoro provoked other leaders by claiming that they were not doing their work.

"Why would people come and start showing off about who is helping more than the other? We should give from our hearts, not to come to gain any political mileage.

"It is a shame and we need to revisit. If this is what it’s going to be like, let the church not allow us to be speaking in such functions," she stated.