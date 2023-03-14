ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  local

Five things that bettors in Kenya should be aware of regarding Betway’s bonuses

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByRebekaEmrik

#FeatureByRebekaEmrik
#FeatureByRebekaEmrik

The fact that online gambling is becoming more popular in certain parts of the world shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Recommended articles

Although this industry is most popular in Europe, it is slowly moving to other parts of the globe, such as Kenya.

Speaking of this beautiful African country, the quick overview of the Betway bonus code shows that one of the leading names in the business has a different approach when compared to the rest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of offering people perks that they do not need, the site only has the best options. As a result, online bettors in Kenya who choose this operator can choose from an impressive selection of offers.

Although Betway may look similar to other iGaming sites in Kenya, experienced online gamblers know this isn’t the case.

There are major differences between them and this leading European brand, so here are a few crucial facts about its bonuses users need to remember.

The sign up offer gives a 50% bonus

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the things that some people may not like about Betway in Kenya is the site’s welcome proposal. Despite offering as much as Sh5000, it will only offer a 50% bonus. Consequently, those who make a qualifying deposit will receive half of that amount as a bonus.

Some bettors in Kenya may not like the specific proposition mainly because it doesn’t double their initial deposit.

A 100% welcome offer is pretty common among most bookies, so those with more experience will notice this one doesn’t have the same bonus.

Luckily, it makes up for it by having a 3x wagering requirement. Furthermore, people can use the offer while playing jackpots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bettors in Kenya have access to a Win Boost

One of the interesting propositions users can put to the test is the so-called Betway Win Boost offer. It is available to those who bet on sports, but only if they wager on multiple selections. In this case, Betway will require them to punt on at least 5 matches.

Users who choose this bonus in Kenya can get up to 100% additional winnings. However, the only way to use this promo to its full potential is to bet on 30 or more selections.

There is a special bonus for gamblers who take part in the special sports quiz

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to stand out from the other popular sports betting websites in Kenya, Betway had to come up with innovative promotions.

The operator needed some time to figure out what to do, but in the end, it gave users a chance to participate in a special sports quiz.

Also known as Punding, this free-to-play raffle allows sports bettors to answer questions and receive points depending on their answers.

Those who guess the question will get 4 points, whereas those who don’t will only receive 1 point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides competing with the rest, the idea of this raffle is to collect 100 points. If you do that before anyone else, Betway Kenya will allow you to win the Sh10,000 jackpot.

Gamblers in Kenya who want to use Betway for its casino section may not have access to a welcome offer

Although this might change in the future, for now, Betway will not offer a special proposition to gamblers in Kenya who want to use this platform to play casino games.

Although the operator has one of the best casino sections in the business, users won’t find a special promotion for this category when they sign up.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, Betway will undoubtedly add at least a couple of casino perks in the future. The website has to be more attractive than its counterparts, so the bonuses will definitely help out.

Keep in mind that Kenya has some of the best casinos, so people there like playing slots and other things.

People who want to use some of Betway’s perks for Kenya can do that by utilizing the popular payment solutions in the country

Although Betway is an international iGaming operator, the brand offers different kinds of payment gateways, such as credit/debit cards. Interestingly, it also has popular deposit options in Kenya, such as Airtel and M-Pesa. They are easy to use and allow immediate deposits.

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeatureByRebekaEmrik

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Five things that bettors in Kenya should be aware of regarding Betway’s bonuses

Five things that bettors in Kenya should be aware of regarding Betway’s bonuses

Top African companies 2023: Y Combinator's game-changing startups in Africa

Top African companies 2023: Y Combinator's game-changing startups in Africa

Nigeria to continue using its old currencies as legal tender following a massive outcry from its people

Nigeria to continue using its old currencies as legal tender following a massive outcry from its people

The top 10 most populated cities in Africa in 2023

The top 10 most populated cities in Africa in 2023

Tanzania is fast becoming one of the best investment destinations in the world

Tanzania is fast becoming one of the best investment destinations in the world

Kenya is set to receive $1 billion from the World Bank

Kenya is set to receive $1 billion from the World Bank

Ugandan farmers have shown faith in the country’s insurance companies

Ugandan farmers have shown faith in the country’s insurance companies

10 most powerful African countries in 2023, compared to the 10 most powerful African countries in 2022

10 most powerful African countries in 2023, compared to the 10 most powerful African countries in 2022

After a year of shortcomings, Nigeria's oil production begins to pick up

After a year of shortcomings, Nigeria's oil production begins to pick up

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Microsoft CFO Amy Hood, Oracle CEO Safra Catz and HCLTec Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra

6 powerful women in tech you need to know

An aerial shot of the Nairobi Expressway in Kenya [Photo: Antony Trivet]

What is delaying Kenya's economic progress? ChatGPT identifies 7 major factors

GFSA Women Founders

5 Kenyan women to benefit from Google's special initiative

#FeatureByRebekaEmrik

Five things that bettors in Kenya should be aware of regarding Betway’s bonuses