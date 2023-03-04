ADVERTISEMENT
Kenya Power explains fault behind nationwide blackout

Denis Mwangi

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company has announced a nationwide blackout.

[FILE] Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) live line experts dismantle power cables to relocate power lines to pave way for the construction of the Nairobi Expressway in Westlands, Nairobi, on September 24, 2020. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
[FILE] Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) live line experts dismantle power cables to relocate power lines to pave way for the construction of the Nairobi Expressway in Westlands, Nairobi, on September 24, 2020. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

In a statement issued by Kenya Power, the company said it had lost bulk power connection in various parts of the country on Saturday evening, March 4, a few minutes past 6:00 pm.

The power distributor attributed the outage to a system disturbance.

We are working to restore normalcy within the shortest time possible. An update on the restoration progress will be issued in due course,” the statement read in part.

Kenya Power has apologized for the inconvenience caused.

Kenya Power employees at work
Kenya Power employees at work Pulse Live Kenya

In an update issued at 8:00 pm, Kenya Power announced that it had restored power in parts of Eldoret, Kisumu and Nakuru.

Initial reports indicate that the outage was caused by a fault that occurred on the Suswa – Loiyangalani high voltage transmission line.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

