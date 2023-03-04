In a statement issued by Kenya Power, the company said it had lost bulk power connection in various parts of the country on Saturday evening, March 4, a few minutes past 6:00 pm.
Kenya Power explains fault behind nationwide blackout
The Kenya Power and Lighting Company has announced a nationwide blackout.
The power distributor attributed the outage to a system disturbance.
“We are working to restore normalcy within the shortest time possible. An update on the restoration progress will be issued in due course,” the statement read in part.
Kenya Power has apologized for the inconvenience caused.
In an update issued at 8:00 pm, Kenya Power announced that it had restored power in parts of Eldoret, Kisumu and Nakuru.
Initial reports indicate that the outage was caused by a fault that occurred on the Suswa – Loiyangalani high voltage transmission line.
