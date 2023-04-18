In celebration of Earth Day, Google has released data that sheds light on Kenyans' growing interest in sustainability and environmental issues.
Top 10 sustainability trends in Kenya
Here is a list of the top 10 most searched sustainability topics on Google
Recommended articles
The data highlights Kenyans' curiosity about environmental concepts such as global warming and climate change, as well as their desire to learn more about the pressing concerns of our planet.
Understanding global warming & climate Change
The data reveals that Kenyans are showing a strong desire to understand environmental terms and concepts.
According to the data, some of the most asked questions on Google include "What is global warming?", "What is climate change?", "What causes global warming?", "What is the Paris Agreement?", and "What is Kenya doing about climate change?"
Global warming refers to the gradual increase in Earth's temperature due to human activities, while climate change refers to the wider effects of global warming,
Top trending sustainability topics in Kenya
Google's data also highlights the top trending topics in Kenya, showcasing a growing interest in areas such as soil contamination, environmental, social, and corporate governance, and drought.
According to Google data, the most searched sustainability topics in Kenya include:
- Soil contamination
- Environmental, social, and corporate governance
- Drought
- Climate
- Climate change
- Electric vehicle
- Solar lamp
- Climate variability and change
- Compost
- Air pollution
The most searched topics above showcase a range of environmental subjects that Kenyans are eager to explore:
- Climate
- Climate change
- Solar power
- Solar energy
- Sustainability
- Pollution
- Flood
- Dairy farming
- Drought
- Electric vehicle
Google is also supporting efforts to address environmental challenges in Africa, highlighting the potential of technology to empower communities and address global issues.
Individual & collective action
Agnes Gathaiya, Country Director, emphasized the importance of individual and collective action in addressing climate change:
"Climate change is one of humanity’s most urgent challenges, and Earth Month is an opportunity for all of us to consider how we can make a difference," she said.
By providing accessible information on environmental topics, Google hopes to empower Kenyans to take action for a more sustainable future.
The data highlights Kenya's growing awareness and commitment to sustainability and environmental protection, as the country faces unique challenges in combating climate change.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke