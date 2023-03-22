ADVERTISEMENT
Unlock high-paying careers in tech with ALX's cutting-edge programs!

Lynet Okumu

ALX is currently accepting applications for upcoming programs, with classes starting soon.

In today's fast-paced world, technology is king. From smartphones to social media to virtual reality, the tech world constantly evolves and changes how we live, work, and play.

And as technology continues to dominate our lives, there has never been a better time to start a career in tech. Of course, many people shy away from careers in tech because they think it requires advanced degrees or extensive coding knowledge.

However, this is not always the case. There are many types of tech jobs, some requiring more technical skills than others – and that is why ALX Africa, a leading technology training provider, is giving you the opportunity to take a chance at marketable tech careers.

ALX is currently accepting applications for upcoming programs, with classes starting soon. The programs give you a fantastic opportunity to develop marketable skills, and they are certified by globally recognized institutions.

The courses are accessible online to people in Nairobi. However, accessing ALX hubs at Senteu Plaza in Kilimani & The Foundry in Westlands is crucial for face-to-face tutoring and peer-to-peer interactions to enhance the learning experience.

Here are the courses on offer, along with some reasons why you should consider pursuing them.

This program is ideal for you if you want to become an expert practitioner in data visualization, Python programming, and machine learning.

With these skills, you can work with big data, build machine learning models, build complex models, and communicate insights to make data-driven decisions.

Data Science, for instance, can help farmers optimize crop yields, predict market trends, and optimize supply chain management. It can also be used to develop precision agriculture techniques and identify new crop varieties.

You can apply to be considered for this course before the April 17, 2022 deadline. ALX also offers the opportunity of a sponsored seat.

Do you have a knack for interpreting data and identifying trends?

As a certified data analytics professional, you'll be equipped with the skills to solve complex problems and communicate data insights that help businesses make informed decisions.

Data Analytics can also help healthcare providers identify patient risk factors, predict disease outbreaks, and optimize treatment plans in the health sector.

Cloud computing is the future of IT infrastructure, and as an AWS Cloud Engineer, you'll be at the forefront of this exciting field.

You'll be able to design and deploy cloud-based systems that make businesses more efficient and scalable.

Plus, the demand for cloud engineers will only increase with more companies moving their operations to the cloud.

A career as a Salesforce Administrator could be an excellent option if you're interested in the tech industry but not necessarily in programming.

In the education sector, for example, Salesforce can be used to manage student records, course schedules, and financial aid applications. It can also be used to manage admissions, enrollment, and alumni relations.

The application deadline for these three lucrative programs is April 17, 2023. ALX is also offering consideration for a sponsored seat for the course.

ALX has also provided detailed syllabuses for each course as you apply on their website so you can peruse what each entails before settling on your preference.

Happy learning as you join a league of tech professionals who #DoHardThings.

#FeatureByALX

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

