The Ministry of Health on Wednesday shared details of a newly formed "Donations Committee" which will be charged with giving reports to Kenyan taxpayers on the spending of Covid-19 funds.

Without disclosing details of the committee, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi noted that it would involve the Ministry of Health, Council of Governors, County CECs and non-state partners.

"Focusing back on our partnership and coordination framework, it has become important to share with you how exactly we are coordinating the resources we are getting in and how we are deploying them to ensure that there is national deployment of these resources.

"In the spirit of accountability, we have put in place mechanisms to ensure that every donation which comes in through the Ministry of Health is accounted for and deployed to areas of need. We have, through the Cabinet Secretary, instituted a Donations Committee that is now going to be handling this process," Dr Mwangangi announced.

She explained that the team will follow strict guidelines on how to receive donations after conducting quality assurance checks.

The Committee will also be charged with developing a formula for the distribution of the various donations based on case load per county.

Dr Mwangangi further noted that the Committee's operations will be perpetually published on the Ministry of Health's website so that it is available to members of the public.

