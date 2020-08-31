Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Monday confirmed that the number of healthcare workers infected with Covid-19 now stands at 920.

He also confirmed that 16 medics have so far succumbed to the illness in 35 counties.

The update comes 10 days since Health Director General Dr Patrick Amoth's last update where the number was 854.

CS Kagwe gave the update during the Covid-19 Virtual Conference organized by the Council of Governors.

Kenya's Covid-19 numbers

CS Kagwe updated the conference that the 47 counties now have 7,411 isolation beds and 312 ICU beds dedicated to Covid-19 cases.

He added that 33 labs in 12 counties are currently equipped to carry out Covid-19 tests.

Kenya's Covid-19 numbers stand at 34,057 with 19,688 recoveries and 576 deaths.