Protests broke out in Kisii County on Thursday morning as residents opposed Deputy President William Ruto's visit scheduled later in the day.

A group of youth armed with crude weapons lit tyres along roads within Kisii town as they chanted anti-Ruto sentiments.

Armed police responded to the scene with tear gas in efforts to disperse the protesters.

Protests in Kisii town ahead of Deputy President William Ruto's visit

The DP had planned to meet with Gusii leaders, boda boda operators and later hold a meet-and-greet at the town's produce market.

Handshake partners Uhuru and Raila

The protests come just a day after both President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga toured parts of the country and addressed residents.

President Kenyatta was on Wednesday evening spotted in Ruaka where he addressed residents from the sunroof of his vehicle.

President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing crowds in Ruaka on September 9, 2020

His handshake partner Rt. Hon Odinga similarly addressed a large crowd of residents at Taita Taveta.

"I took a moment to touch base with residents of Taita Taveta, a progressive county that like the rest of the Coast, has always supported change over the status quo through the years. The mood for change remains real here. Thank you, Taita Taveta for the warm welcome," Odinga posted on his verified Twitter handle.