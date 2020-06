M-Pesa services will be momentarily interrupted on Thursday June 18, 2020, Safaricom announced on Wednesday.

According to the statement released by the telecommunications, giant, the outage will facilitate scheduled maintenance.

"Our M-Pesa services shall be undergoing planned maintenance on the morning of Thursday 18th June 2020 between 0000hrs and 0500hrs. During the interruption all M-Pesa services including airtime purchase shall be temporarily unavailable," the statement read in part.