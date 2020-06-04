President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Thursday scheduled to attend a meeting hosted by United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the global Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe shared details of the meeting during his daily briefing from Afya House where he highlighted Kenya's longstanding partnership with Gavi.

"To date, Gavi has supported Kenya with over Sh50 billion grant aid in the form of vaccines and Sh6 billion in the form of direct cash support.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe during a recent Covid-19 presser at Afya House

"This [Thursday] afternoon from 3 pm, His Excellency the President will join key world leaders in the Gavi global Vaccine Summit 2020 hosted by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain, the Right Honorable Boris Johnson. He will seek to inspire greater leadership and resource allocation towards ensuring a successful replenishment of Gavi's programme for 2020 to 2025 with at least a desired contribution of $7.4 billion to immunize over 300 million children in developing countries," CS Kagwe reported.

The CS further added that President Kenyatta will also be advocating for accelerating efforts to come up with locally manufactured vaccines and access to a future Covid-19 vaccine.

Around 120 vaccines are currently being developed against the Covid-19 virus across the world with at least 10 at the human trials stage.