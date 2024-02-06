This move aims to streamline payment processes and enhance efficiency within the university's dining facilities.
UoN students directed to pay for meals via eCitizen
The University of Nairobi (UoN) has rolled out a new directive that mandates students to pay for their meals using the government's eCitizen platform.
This directive affects both students and staff members purchasing meals from the campus kitchens.
“The Kenyan Government has mandated that all payments to the University of Nairobi be made via the E-Citizen platform. Complying with this directive, the university has established the required systems to enable clients to make payments through E-Citizen. To pay for services, please follow the instructions provided below,” the memo read in part.
It represents part of a broader government initiative to digitize payment systems across various sectors, promoting transparency and accountability.
Students and staff members are urged to familiarize themselves with the eCitizen platform to ensure a seamless transition.
For those wondering how to make payments via eCitizen, detailed instructions are available to guide users through the process.
How to pay for UON Kitchen foods using eCitizen paybill
To pay for university of Nairobi meals via eCitizen portal, follow the procedure below;
- Go to your M-PESA
- Select ‘Lipa na M-PESA’
- Enter Pay Bill Business Number: 222222
- Enter the Account Number: Outlet/Live identifier in capital letters followed by a hyphen and your name (Example: NUK1-name).
- Enter Amount
- Enter M-PESA PIN
- Click Okay to pay
University of Nairobi Outlet/Live Identifiers for Kitchens
Below is a list of Outlet/Live Identifiers (in italics) for different kitchens at the University of Nairobi:
- Kitchen One, Next to Students’ Clinic: NUK1
- Women’s Hall Kitchen, ‘Box’ next to Nairobi Primary School: NUWK
- Mamlaka Kitchen, Along Mamlaka Road: NUMK
- Chiromo Kitchen, Chiromo Campus: NUCK
- Parklands Kitchen, Parklands Campus: NUPK
- Lower Kabete Kitchen, Lower Kabete Campus: NULK
- Upper Kabete Kitchen, Upper Kabete Campus: NUUK
- Kikuyu Kitchen, Kikuyu Campus: NUKK
- Kenya Science Kitchen, Kenya Science Campus: NUKS
- Kenyatta Medical School Kitchen, KNH Campus: NUMS
- Comcare Cafe, KNH Campus: NUCC
- Central Catering Unit, Main Campus/ Next to the Graduation Square: NCCU
Government directs parents to pay national school fees via eCitizen
This comes days after the government directed parents of students in public national schools to pay their children's fees through the eCitizen online platform.
National schools have been directed to submit their bank details to enable parents to pay fees through the eCitizen platform.
The government plans to include more schools in the plan to pay fees via eCitizen.
The directive for secondary fees to be paid through the eCitizen platform is aimed at harmonizing the payment process.
