UoN students directed to pay for meals via eCitizen

This directive affects both students and staff members purchasing meals from the campus kitchens.

“The Kenyan Government has mandated that all payments to the University of Nairobi be made via the E-Citizen platform. Complying with this directive, the university has established the required systems to enable clients to make payments through E-Citizen. To pay for services, please follow the instructions provided below,” the memo read in part.

Pulse Live Kenya

It represents part of a broader government initiative to digitize payment systems across various sectors, promoting transparency and accountability.

Students and staff members are urged to familiarize themselves with the eCitizen platform to ensure a seamless transition.

For those wondering how to make payments via eCitizen, detailed instructions are available to guide users through the process.

How to pay for UON Kitchen foods using eCitizen paybill

To pay for university of Nairobi meals via eCitizen portal, follow the procedure below;

Go to your M-PESA

Select ‘Lipa na M-PESA’

Enter Pay Bill Business Number: 222222

Enter the Account Number: Outlet/Live identifier in capital letters followed by a hyphen and your name (Example: NUK1-name).

Enter Amount

Enter M-PESA PIN

Click Okay to pay

(University of Nairobi) Pulse Live Kenya

University of Nairobi Outlet/Live Identifiers for Kitchens

Below is a list of Outlet/Live Identifiers (in italics) for different kitchens at the University of Nairobi:

Kitchen One, Next to Students’ Clinic: NUK1

Women’s Hall Kitchen, ‘Box’ next to Nairobi Primary School: NUWK

Mamlaka Kitchen, Along Mamlaka Road: NUMK

Chiromo Kitchen, Chiromo Campus: NUCK

Parklands Kitchen, Parklands Campus: NUPK

Lower Kabete Kitchen, Lower Kabete Campus: NULK

Upper Kabete Kitchen, Upper Kabete Campus: NUUK

Kikuyu Kitchen, Kikuyu Campus: NUKK

Kenya Science Kitchen, Kenya Science Campus: NUKS

Kenyatta Medical School Kitchen, KNH Campus: NUMS

Comcare Cafe, KNH Campus: NUCC

Central Catering Unit, Main Campus/ Next to the Graduation Square: NCCU

Government directs parents to pay national school fees via eCitizen

This comes days after the government directed parents of students in public national schools to pay their children's fees through the eCitizen online platform.

National schools have been directed to submit their bank details to enable parents to pay fees through the eCitizen platform.

The government plans to include more schools in the plan to pay fees via eCitizen.

The directive for secondary fees to be paid through the eCitizen platform is aimed at harmonizing the payment process.

