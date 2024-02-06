The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business

UoN students directed to pay for meals via eCitizen

Denis Mwangi

The University of Nairobi (UoN) has rolled out a new directive that mandates students to pay for their meals using the government's eCitizen platform.

UoN administration block
UoN administration block

This move aims to streamline payment processes and enhance efficiency within the university's dining facilities.

Recommended articles

This directive affects both students and staff members purchasing meals from the campus kitchens.

“The Kenyan Government has mandated that all payments to the University of Nairobi be made via the E-Citizen platform. Complying with this directive, the university has established the required systems to enable clients to make payments through E-Citizen. To pay for services, please follow the instructions provided below,” the memo read in part.

University of Nairobi (UoN) main campus
University of Nairobi (UoN) main campus Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

It represents part of a broader government initiative to digitize payment systems across various sectors, promoting transparency and accountability.

Students and staff members are urged to familiarize themselves with the eCitizen platform to ensure a seamless transition.

For those wondering how to make payments via eCitizen, detailed instructions are available to guide users through the process.

To pay for university of Nairobi meals via eCitizen portal, follow the procedure below;

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Go to your M-PESA
  • Select ‘Lipa na M-PESA’
  • Enter Pay Bill Business Number: 222222
  • Enter the Account Number: Outlet/Live identifier in capital letters followed by a hyphen and your name (Example: NUK1-name).
  • Enter Amount
  • Enter M-PESA PIN
  • Click Okay to pay
University of Nairobi (UoN)
University of Nairobi (UoN) (University of Nairobi) Pulse Live Kenya

Below is a list of Outlet/Live Identifiers (in italics) for different kitchens at the University of Nairobi:

  • Kitchen One, Next to Students’ Clinic: NUK1
  • Women’s Hall Kitchen, ‘Box’ next to Nairobi Primary School: NUWK
  • Mamlaka Kitchen, Along Mamlaka Road: NUMK
  • Chiromo Kitchen, Chiromo Campus: NUCK
  • Parklands Kitchen, Parklands Campus: NUPK
  • Lower Kabete Kitchen, Lower Kabete Campus: NULK
  • Upper Kabete Kitchen, Upper Kabete Campus: NUUK
  • Kikuyu Kitchen, Kikuyu Campus: NUKK
  • Kenya Science Kitchen, Kenya Science Campus: NUKS
  • Kenyatta Medical School Kitchen, KNH Campus: NUMS
  • Comcare Cafe, KNH Campus: NUCC
  • Central Catering Unit, Main Campus/ Next to the Graduation Square: NCCU
ADVERTISEMENT

This comes days after the government directed parents of students in public national schools to pay their children's fees through the eCitizen online platform.

National schools have been directed to submit their bank details to enable parents to pay fees through the eCitizen platform.

The government plans to include more schools in the plan to pay fees via eCitizen.

The directive for secondary fees to be paid through the eCitizen platform is aimed at harmonizing the payment process.

ADVERTISEMENT

.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Dennis Ombachi to hand over Tik Tok Top Creator crown in South Africa

Dennis Ombachi to hand over Tik Tok Top Creator crown in South Africa

Redmi Note 13 Series launch countdown: Xiaomi unleashes iconic innovation with giveaways

Redmi Note 13 Series launch countdown: Xiaomi unleashes iconic innovation with giveaways

UoN students directed to pay for meals via eCitizen

UoN students directed to pay for meals via eCitizen

Kenyan banks quote favorable rates as the shilling strengthens against the US dollar

Kenyan banks quote favorable rates as the shilling strengthens against the US dollar

3 top risks from technology we will be facing by 2040 - Study

3 top risks from technology we will be facing by 2040 - Study

Siblings clash over control of Naivas supermarket empire

Siblings clash over control of Naivas supermarket empire

Botswana rejects Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet bid

Botswana rejects Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet bid

Meta spent billions to close offices and lay people off. Now we know why.

Meta spent billions to close offices and lay people off. Now we know why.

The fight between Kenyan sibling and Tanzanian son over Late PepsiCo executive's estate

The fight between Kenyan sibling and Tanzanian son over Late PepsiCo executive's estate

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

Id fraud

10 African ID documents with the highest fraud rates

East Africa's grain market is set to thrive with new grant

East Africa's grain market is set to thrive with new grant

The fight between Kenyan sibling and Tanzanian son over Late PepsiCo executive's estate

The fight between Kenyan sibling and Tanzanian son over Late PepsiCo executive's estate