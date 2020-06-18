Kenya Films Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua has attributed the spike in teen pregnancies in the country to vulgar music.

Commenting on a report that highlighted 4,000 pregnancies in Machakos County over the past four month, Dr Mutua claimed that most radio stations in the region play vulgar vernacular music.

He went on to mention two artistes from the county - Katombi and Maima - whom he claimed top in vulgarity.

"The news about 4000 girls getting pregnant in Machakos County is shocking but not surprising. In 2017, a survey by KFCB on the effects of vulgar vernacular music on the youth captured this reality. Machakos County topped for vulgarity. Even the bands had sexualised stage names.

KFCB boss Ezekiel Mutua

"In the 2017 survey, KFCB raised alarm about how Kamba vernacular music normalised teenage sex and objectification of women. Most music had young girls gyrating and the bands had sexualised stage names such as Katombi, Maima, Vuusya ungu etc.

"The survey covered Seven Counties in Kenya but Machakos with bands like Katombi and Maima topped in vulgarity. Dirty music dominates most Kamba vernacular stations with content that encourages sex with young girls, even rape. It's time to stopped this trend," Dr Mutua stated.