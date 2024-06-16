The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

6 deceased Churchill Show comedians who dazzled fans before death struck

Charles Ouma

Over the years, a number of beloved comedians who graced the screens and dazzled the audience have breathed their last.

6 deceased Churchill Show comedians who dazzled fans before death struck
6 deceased Churchill Show comedians who dazzled fans before death struck

The death of Fred Omondi is yet another Chapter in Churchill Show that has produced some of the best comedians, content creators and entrepreneurs in the country.

Recommended articles

Over the years, a number of beloved comedians who graced the screens and dazzled the audience have breathed their last.

Actor and comedian Othuol Othuol was a regular face on Churchil Show where he got a platform to share his talent with the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was diagnosed with TB which saw him in and out of hospital in the days preceding his death.

Othuol Othuol
Othuol Othuol Pulse Live Kenya

He passed on at the Kenyatta National Hospital in October 2020.

Fred Omondi, passed away at the Mama Lucy Hospital where he had been rushed following a Friday night accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comedian was a popular events emcee after leaving Churchill Show.

While on the show, his poetic prowess and creativity stood out as he dazzled the audience with well-crafted comical rhymes in which the audience also participated.

The late Fred Omondi
The late Fred Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

In a past interview, Fred revealed that his older brother Eric motivated him to get into comedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Njenga Mswahili was another talented comedian who graced Churchill Show before he was found dead in 2019.

He was allegedly hit by a train in Dagoretti where his body was found.

6 deceased Churchill Show comedians who dazzled fans before death struck
6 deceased Churchill Show comedians who dazzled fans before death struck 6 deceased Churchill Show comedians who dazzled fans before death struck Pulse Live Kenya

It emerged that prior to death, the comedian went through challenging times with claims of depression also surfacing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born Emmanuel Makori, Ayeiya was a darling to many and fired up the crowd with his name “Ayeiya” to which the audience would respond with “poa poa”.

Bringing his unique style of comedy, Ayeiya was destined for greatness until his sudden death in a tragic road accident along Magadi Road in 2017.

The Late Churchill show Comedian Ayeiya who is among the most searched Celebrities in 2017
The Late Churchill show Comedian Ayeiya who is among the most searched Celebrities in 2017 ece-auto-gen

He was in the company of his wife and fellow comedian and Paul Ogutu Wakimani who survived the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joseph Musyoki Kivindu graced Churchill Show with the stage name, Kasee.

Serving fresh comedy, he found his footing amid the challenges in the industry until death struck in June 2020.

He was found dead around the Kinoo area with an autopsy conducted on the body revealing that he was poisoned.

6 deceased Churchill Show comedians who dazzled fans before death struck
6 deceased Churchill Show comedians who dazzled fans before death struck 6 deceased Churchill Show comedians who dazzled fans before death struck Pulse Live Kenya

Following his death, comedienne Zeddy accused Churchill Show creative director Victor Ber of leading comedians into depression.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Here is the guy behind the artistes' woes. If you have been to Churchill Show auditions, you know this guy.” Zeddy wrote at the time.

DJ Nakumatt shot to the limelight after videos of him doing remixes of a number of popular songs went viral.

6 deceased Churchill Show comedians who dazzled fans before death struck
6 deceased Churchill Show comedians who dazzled fans before death struck 6 deceased Churchill Show comedians who dazzled fans before death struck Pulse Live Kenya

Churchill Show offered him a platform that saw him grace the screens before his untimely demise in July 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

The funnyman died after a short illness.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Akothee's memories of first house, husband’s friends hitting on her & eating fare

Akothee's memories of first house, husband’s friends hitting on her & eating fare

6 deceased Churchill Show comedians who dazzled fans before death struck

6 deceased Churchill Show comedians who dazzled fans before death struck

Timeline of Celine Dion's music glory before diagnosis with incurable health condition

Timeline of Celine Dion's music glory before diagnosis with incurable health condition

How Samidoh turned up to celebrate daughter's birthday & graduation in the U.S. [Photos]

How Samidoh turned up to celebrate daughter's birthday & graduation in the U.S. [Photos]

Fred Omondi's Biography: Move from comedy to emceeing, company he owns & daughter

Fred Omondi's Biography: Move from comedy to emceeing, company he owns & daughter

Eric Omondi reacts to his brother Fred Omondi's death

Eric Omondi reacts to his brother Fred Omondi's death

Government’s deal with the Recording Academy (Grammys) & benefits to the creative economy

Government’s deal with the Recording Academy (Grammys) & benefits to the creative economy

Comedian Fred Omondi passes away

Comedian Fred Omondi passes away

How celebrities reacted to the Finance bill 2024 as Kenyans wait with bated breath

How celebrities reacted to the Finance bill 2024 as Kenyans wait with bated breath

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gospel singer Anastacia Mukabwa

Doctor's error that caused delay in cancer diagnosis for Annastacia Mukabwa

Content creator Njeri Mbugua

Kenyan pitmaster eyeing 80-hour Guinness record for Nyama Choma

Mike Sonko at the Jahmby Koikai tribute at Quiver Lounge Thika Road

Sonko's contribution at Jahmby Koikai's Reggae Tribute Night

Makokha and his children present at the burial ceremony of his wife Purity Wambui at Lang'ata Cemetery on June 13, 2024

Emotional tributes from Makokha's 4 kids as they bid farewell to mum Wambui