Over the years, a number of beloved comedians who graced the screens and dazzled the audience have breathed their last.

Othuol Othuol

Actor and comedian Othuol Othuol was a regular face on Churchil Show where he got a platform to share his talent with the world.

He was diagnosed with TB which saw him in and out of hospital in the days preceding his death.

He passed on at the Kenyatta National Hospital in October 2020.

Fred Omondi

Fred Omondi, passed away at the Mama Lucy Hospital where he had been rushed following a Friday night accident.

The comedian was a popular events emcee after leaving Churchill Show.

While on the show, his poetic prowess and creativity stood out as he dazzled the audience with well-crafted comical rhymes in which the audience also participated.

In a past interview, Fred revealed that his older brother Eric motivated him to get into comedy.

Njenga Mswahili

Njenga Mswahili was another talented comedian who graced Churchill Show before he was found dead in 2019.

He was allegedly hit by a train in Dagoretti where his body was found.

6 deceased Churchill Show comedians who dazzled fans before death struck

It emerged that prior to death, the comedian went through challenging times with claims of depression also surfacing.

Ayeiya

Born Emmanuel Makori, Ayeiya was a darling to many and fired up the crowd with his name “Ayeiya” to which the audience would respond with “poa poa”.

Bringing his unique style of comedy, Ayeiya was destined for greatness until his sudden death in a tragic road accident along Magadi Road in 2017.

He was in the company of his wife and fellow comedian and Paul Ogutu Wakimani who survived the accident.

Kasee

Joseph Musyoki Kivindu graced Churchill Show with the stage name, Kasee.

Serving fresh comedy, he found his footing amid the challenges in the industry until death struck in June 2020.

He was found dead around the Kinoo area with an autopsy conducted on the body revealing that he was poisoned.

Following his death, comedienne Zeddy accused Churchill Show creative director Victor Ber of leading comedians into depression.

"Here is the guy behind the artistes' woes. If you have been to Churchill Show auditions, you know this guy.” Zeddy wrote at the time.

DJ Nakumatt

DJ Nakumatt shot to the limelight after videos of him doing remixes of a number of popular songs went viral.

Churchill Show offered him a platform that saw him grace the screens before his untimely demise in July 2018.

