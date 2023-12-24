Akothee announces break from social media, explains her reasons

The mother of five stated that the break will see her absent from all social media platforms for several weeks.

Explaining the decision, Akothee shared that 2023 has been a draining year, hence the need to rest and recharge before bouncing back to score more wins in 2024.

"DEAR FANS, I hope you find this message good. I wanted to take a moment to connect with you and share some important information. The past year has been an amazing journey, full of ups and downs, and I thank each and every one of you for being a part of it.

“However, as far as the journey of life gets, I find myself feeling tired and lacking energy. The constant rush has left me with little time to rest and recharge, and I've reached a point where I need to prioritize my well-being.” Akothee stated on Instagram on Saturday evening.

Pulse Live Kenya

She added that the break will last until January 15, 2024 when she hopes to be back.

"With this in mind, I have decided to take some time off and stay away from all networks until January 15, 2024. This trip will allow me to recharge, reorganize and remind myself. It is an important step to ensure that I can continue to give the best of me to all of you." Akothee explained.

Not compromising on the quality of the content and experiences

She added that she fully understands the importance of being fully present and giving her best without compromising the quality of her content and experience that have made her a darling of many on social media.

“I want to express my gratitude for your unwavering support and understanding during this time. Your encouragement means the world to me, and I believe that this break will ultimately allow me to come back stronger and more inspired.

“I understand the importance of being fully present and giving my best, and I don't want to compromise on the quality of the content and experiences I share with you. I trust that you'll respect my need for this break, and I look forward to reconnecting with you all in the new year, refreshed and ready for new adventures.” Akothee added.

Indeed the past year had its fair share of ups and downs for Akothee, with notable achievements to her name.

