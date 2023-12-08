The sports category has moved to a new website.

Cebbie Koks breaks silence with bold message to Akothee on her graduation day

Lynet Okumu

Cebbie Koks sends an unexpected bold message to Akothee on her graduation day; the internet can't stop talking!

Akothee's younger sister Cebbie Koks
Akothee's younger sister Cebbie Koks

In a surprising twist, Akothee's sister, Cebbie Koks, has taken to social media to congratulate her sibling on the occasion of her graduation.

This unexpected gesture comes amidst a history of strained relations between the two sisters, a dynamic that has played out on social media without a clear explanation.

On December 8, Cebbie Koks shared a post on Instagram, extending warm wishes to Akothee on her graduation day.

"Congratulations, dear sister, on this momentous achievement. May your future be filled with endless opportunities, joy, and success. You truly deserve it," she wrote.

Akothee's younger sister Cebbie Koks
Akothee's younger sister Cebbie Koks Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Emotional Akothee finally opens up about relationship with Cebbie Koks

The post was adorned with sweet and affectionate words, signaling a potential shift in their relationship.

Cebbie expressed pride in her sister's educational milestone, acknowledging Akothee's dedication and belief in the transformative power of personal growth.

The congratulatory message delved into the sisters' shared memories, referencing the playful nickname "Toto 649" and recalling humorous moments from their past.

Cebbie highlighted Akothee's resilience in overcoming challenges and praised her for bouncing back from adversity with determination and an unwavering spirit.

"I know that you have accomplished incredible things, and your name has been recognised in various publications. This achievement tops it all! You have overcome numerous obstacles and pushed through difficult times to be where you are now. You have shown the world what true commitment means.

"Esther, it’s time to celebrate. It’s your day, Toto. It’s your day, Mamanaa. It’s your day “Do me I do You,” not just for yourself but for all of us who have witnessed your journey," she wrote.

Akothee's younger sister Cebbie Koks
Akothee's younger sister Cebbie Koks Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Cebbie Koks' message to netizens amidst Akothee's marital talks

Cebbie's post acknowledged Akothee's numerous accomplishments and recognitions, emphasising that the graduation marked a pinnacle in her sister's legacy.

The message also touched upon Akothee's ability to push through difficult times and showcased her commitment to personal and academic growth.

"Education is truly a powerfull force and you have fully embraced its potential.You have always believed in the transformative power of personal growth.I remember “ Toto 649,” aah! That is what today means and you know how hilarious it was," she wrote.

Akothee's younger sister Cebbie Koks
Akothee's younger sister Cebbie Koks Pulse Live Kenya

Cebbie celebrated Akothee's achievements, expressing her admiration for the transformative journey witnessed firsthand.

"I have been privileged to witness your growth and development firsthand. I have seen you face numerous challenges with determination, perseverance, and an unwavering spirit. Your ability to bounce back from adversity has been truly remarkable," she wrote.

The relationship between Akothee and Cebbie has been a subject of public speculation, with both sisters opting not to attend each other's wedding ceremonies.

Despite being questioned about the reasons behind their strained relationship, the duo has remained tight-lipped.

Akothee's younger sister Cebbie Koks
Akothee's younger sister Cebbie Koks Pulse Live Kenya

Cebbie's unexpected and warm message has sparked conversations among fans, fostering hope for a potential reconciliation between the two sisters.

As they navigate the complexities of family dynamics, followers of Akothee and Cebbie express optimism about the prospect of a renewed and strengthened bond.

