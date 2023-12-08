Cebbie Koks breaks silence with bold message to Akothee on her graduation day

This unexpected gesture comes amidst a history of strained relations between the two sisters, a dynamic that has played out on social media without a clear explanation.

Cebbie's heartfelt congratulations to Akothee

On December 8, Cebbie Koks shared a post on Instagram, extending warm wishes to Akothee on her graduation day.

"Congratulations, dear sister, on this momentous achievement. May your future be filled with endless opportunities, joy, and success. You truly deserve it," she wrote.

The post was adorned with sweet and affectionate words, signaling a potential shift in their relationship.

Cebbie expressed pride in her sister's educational milestone, acknowledging Akothee's dedication and belief in the transformative power of personal growth.

The congratulatory message delved into the sisters' shared memories, referencing the playful nickname "Toto 649" and recalling humorous moments from their past.

Cebbie highlighted Akothee's resilience in overcoming challenges and praised her for bouncing back from adversity with determination and an unwavering spirit.

"I know that you have accomplished incredible things, and your name has been recognised in various publications. This achievement tops it all! You have overcome numerous obstacles and pushed through difficult times to be where you are now. You have shown the world what true commitment means.

"Esther, it’s time to celebrate. It’s your day, Toto. It’s your day, Mamanaa. It’s your day “Do me I do You,” not just for yourself but for all of us who have witnessed your journey," she wrote.

Cebbie Koks acknowledges Akothee's remarkable journey

Cebbie's post acknowledged Akothee's numerous accomplishments and recognitions, emphasising that the graduation marked a pinnacle in her sister's legacy.

The message also touched upon Akothee's ability to push through difficult times and showcased her commitment to personal and academic growth.

"Education is truly a powerfull force and you have fully embraced its potential.You have always believed in the transformative power of personal growth.I remember “ Toto 649,” aah! That is what today means and you know how hilarious it was," she wrote.

Cebbie celebrated Akothee's achievements, expressing her admiration for the transformative journey witnessed firsthand.

"I have been privileged to witness your growth and development firsthand. I have seen you face numerous challenges with determination, perseverance, and an unwavering spirit. Your ability to bounce back from adversity has been truly remarkable," she wrote.

Cebbie Koks and Akothee's relationship

The relationship between Akothee and Cebbie has been a subject of public speculation, with both sisters opting not to attend each other's wedding ceremonies.

Despite being questioned about the reasons behind their strained relationship, the duo has remained tight-lipped.

Fans hopeful for reconciliation between Cebbie Koks & Akothee

Cebbie's unexpected and warm message has sparked conversations among fans, fostering hope for a potential reconciliation between the two sisters.