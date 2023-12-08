The sports category has moved to a new website.

Akothee breaks down as she talks about sibling betrayal [Video]

Lynet Okumu

Akothee finally graduates after 14 years in school, breaks down on camera as she reveals the betrayal by her siblings who now see her as nothing despite her sacrifices in educating them.

Akothee
Akothee

Kenyan musician Akothee is on the brink of a significant life achievement - graduating with her first degree.

The mother of five has been exuberantly sharing glimpses of her academic journey on social media, and the anticipation for her graduation on December 8 is palpable.

Akothee, known for her vibrant personality and successful businesses, revealed the challenges she faced during her degree pursuit in a candid TikTok live session on December 7.

Singer Akothee
Singer Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

Despite her excitement, she opened up about the difficulties and the profound reasons behind the importance of this degree to her.

Reflecting on her past, Akothee expressed a sense of hurt stemming from those she supported in their education endeavors.

She shared, "When I look back, it's kind of like I stopped my life for everyone. I wanted everybody to be on my level."

Akothee
Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

The singer explained how she invested in others' education, only to be met with ingratitude as some claimed superiority over her.

"I wasn't able to achieve the things I wanted to achieve before I turned 40. People are wondering why I am publicizing this graduation so much.

"It is because even the people I educated when I had nothing, when I was a nobody when I paid their fees with the little I had, came back later and told me they were better than me. Look at this one with no education," she said.

Singer Akothee
Singer Akothee Pulse Live Kenya
Akothee articulated the pain of supporting individuals who later undermined her. She said,

"It's so painful when someone or people you've supported and given everything to come and tell you they are better than you."

This sense of betrayal fueled her determination to complete her degree, turning it into more than just an academic accomplishment.

Despite the challenges, she maintained her unwavering belief and resolve to prove her doubters wrong.

"That's why for me this degree is more than just a degree. I did not expect anything but at least if you dont support me, dont hurt me," she said.

Singer Akothee
Singer Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

Akothee extended her congratulations to her ex-husband, Mr. Omosh, for playing a positive role in her life.

She credited him with bringing stability and control, which contributed to her ability to focus on her studies.

"I want to congratulate Mr Omosh for coming into my life. He controlled Akothee and settled Esther. because of that can graduate in 2023. Having met my ex-husband helped me finalise my degree. I went into the classroom without a mwakenya and everything was smooth. I was happy," she said.

Singer Akothee
Singer Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

As Akothee celebrates her graduation, she sends a powerful message about the significance of support and avoiding hurtful actions.

"I did not expect anything but at least if you dont support me, dont hurt me," She said.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
