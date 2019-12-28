Akothee takes swift action after top KCPE student stunned Kenyans with emotional suicide note

Musician Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee has intervened after a 13 year girl who scored 391 marks in the recently released Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination results penned an emotional suicide note.

Akothee responded swiftly on Saturday evening after the plight of the 13-year who received an admission letter to join Asumbi Girls but her family could not raise the sh.53,544 fee required for the year.

“I know it is not the only way to solve this problem, but it is the best option for me to take,” read part of the suicide note.

Through Akothee Foundation, the musician has requested anyone who can lini her up with the girls family to contact her.

In her post, Akothee provided the contacts for Akothee Foundation, appealing to others to join her in giving hope to the distressed girl.

“Where and who has the details of this young girl 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️, I know January is heavy for everyone but we can give hope to girlchild kindly contact @akotheefoundation”. Wrote Akothee.

In subsequent posts, Akothee vowed to make it possible for the girl to achieve her dreams, promising to take her to Asumbi Girls’ School.

“I will take her to Asumbi girls 2020 looks promising ,thanks a lot” added Akothee.

Showered with love

Her kind gesture was well received by her fans who pointed out that Akothee is genuine in her initiative and willing to share what she has with the less fortunate.

“This is where Akothee beats them all, she is a woman with the most purest loving caring,beautiful and helping heart ,nobody does it like Akothee in the whole of east Africa,may God give her more years in this world. Thank you madam boss for having a beautiful heart.” Wrote Iryn Hardie.

“May God continue blessing you, madam boss, surely God had a reason for putting you to that level .Now I'm not afraid,you may be my child's destiny locater” Added Winnie Sharon.

“Good bless you Akothee. One-day I will also be in position to have such foundation we build on each other” quipped Mary Shiks.

Ruth Richard summed it up, writing: ”You entertain and give charity where possible you are such a heavenly sent lady not all limelight people do share with the needy”.