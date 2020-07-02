Singer Esther Akoth popularly known as Akothee has laid bare the bitter truth to women who only depend on men to have their bills paid.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Madam Boss said that women who depend on men for everything in this times give away their power and happiness and they constantly live in fear of the unknown.

According to her, these kind of women give men the authority to abuse them, humiliate and threaten them and they can’t do anything, apart from crying and pitying themselves.

Akothee’s bitter truth to women depending on men to pay their bills

She urged women to think of what is the worst that could happen to them, if such kind of men decide to do away with them, after taking them through hell.

Akothee further stated that women should work on being independent thinkers, and be able to do things for themselves.

“The truth that most of us women don't like to be told

"if you depend on a man to pay your bills in this time and error, you have submitted your power and happiness as a woman, You constantly live in fear of the unknown, he can call you all types of names ,throw all types of threats, Insults ,humiliations , after all you can't do anything other than puty party ,lamenting and crying 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️, Haloooo, ask yourself this question, Since I can’t read his mind / heart ,what will happen if he decides to dump me now? , anyway, if he decides to dump you, since you can't read his heart/ mind ? Whats the worst case scenario? What will you do? Okey, you have plan B ? Work on it now 💪💪 You can't be an independent thinker, with a dependant mind 💪#madamboss #MAMAPEP Lets drink some #Pepenergy to that ❤❤💋💋 I LOVE MY FREEDOM 💪,” said Akothee.