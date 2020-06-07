Akothee’s daughter Vesha is recovering after being hospitalized and undergoing surgery.

In a post seen by Pulselive, Akothee, who could not manage to be there for her daughter sent her well wishes and thanked her other daughter, Rue, for stepping in for her.

“It is well my queen @veshashaillan and thanks @rue.baby for standing inn for me , I love you all 💋💋🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾It is well my queen @veshashaillan and thanks @rue.baby for standing inn for me , I love you all 💋💋🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾. Sorry I could not make it to you after I picked up shadrack ,the traffic was crazy and I had to turn back and go through mavueni, 🙏🏾🙏🏾Arrived at home about 5.00 pm hungry and tired 😭😭, see you kesho my love 💋💋💋” wrote Akothee.

Vesha in hospital

Later on, though, Madam boss visited her daughter in hospital and is seen in a video singing a hymn with Rue baby to encourage Vesha.

“My mom taught me that when the turbulence is overwhelming and the passengers are panicking, the captain opens the book choose a verse in the Bible , read a word of encouragement, sing a praise song , pray and leave the rest to the Almighty 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 get well soon MoMA” read a caption on a video shared by the singer.

Vesha recovering from surgery

Vesha, on the other hand, thanked her followers for their support and prayers, adding that the surgery was successful and she is now recuperating at home.