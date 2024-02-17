The thirst for knowledge and desire to prepare themselves for present and future opportunities has seen a number of renowned journalists and media personalities trooping back to the classroom.
AKU Convocation: Several media personalities among graduates [List]
The media personalities celebrated the achievement on social media with captions and photos that summarized the journey with congratulatory messages streaming in
Saturday, February 17, 2024 saw a number of media personalities graduate from Aga Khan University at the institution’s global convocation ceremony.
Francis Gachuri, John-Allan Namu, Sam Gituku, Zeynab Wandati and Yvonne Okwara were among the class of 2023 that graduated today.
AKU Graduate School of Media and Communications congratulated the graduates writing:
“Congratulations to the Executive Masters in Media Leadership and Innovation Graduates! We look forward to your continued success ”
A number of them celebrated the achievement with photos on social media.
Colleagues and followers joined in the celebrations, with congratulatory messages.
Below is how some of the graduates celebrated the achievement.
Francis Gachuri: The Day, the grace and the opportunity
Francis Gachuru who was among those who graduated shared his photo with a caption that read:
"The Day. The Grace. The Opportunity. #AKUConvocation"
Congratulatory messages streamed in
Time STREET News: Congratulations Francis.
Laban-Cliff, MBA, CSA: Congratulations
OKEBIIIRO: Congratulations presenter Gachuri,
King: Congratulations, Francis. ‘ Ni hayo tu kwa sasa’
Sam Gituku
Citizen TV’s Sam Gituku also made it to the list, adding another feather to his cap.
The accomplished journalist shared the good news on social media with his fans congratulating him as sampled below.
Soxxy : Congratulations bro.
amos musembi: Well deserved Sam well done!
Sageka Wilson: Well done Sam! Congratulations
Yvonne Okwara: We did it
For Yvonne Okwara, “we did it!” Is the caption that she used to share the good news with her followers on social media where she posted a picture of herself alongside colleagues who graduated.
Zeynab Wandati: I am proud of myself!
It was a proud moment for award-winning journalist Zeynab Wandati who shared the achievement with her fans on social media with congratulatory messages flooding her post.
John-Allan Namu: Done and Dusted
Investigative Journalist who is also the co-founder of Africa Uncensored proudly shared with the world that he is “done and dusted” with this phase of his studies.
