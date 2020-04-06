President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that all Kenyan artistes will be earning a total of Sh200 Million starting this month, as a way of cushioning them against the impact of the current Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking from State House, Kenyatta pointed out that the Ministry of ICT, innovation and Youth Affairs in collaboration with Kenya Copyright Board have put in place a framework to ensure full transparency in artiste’s earnings.

The Head State added that over Sh2 Billion will being going into to the pockets of Kenyan artists this year.

File Image of President Uhuru Kenyatta, Barack Obama and Auma Obama and Sauti Sol at State House

Monthly Earnings

“I am pleased to announce that the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs, in collaboration with Kenya Copyright Board, Collective Management Organizations (CMOs) have established a framework to ensure full transparency for artist’s earnings. My Administration has projected that a total of Ksh. 200m every month will be paid to musicians through the system and other platforms. This translates to over Ksh. 2 billion going into the pockets of Kenyan artists. These payments will begin this week in line with the pledge I made in January” said President Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta further directed the Ministry of Sports, Culture, & Heritage to avail additional Sh100 Million for artists, actors and musicians during the period of the covid-19 pandemic.

“I further direct the Ministry of Sports, Culture, & Heritage to avail an additional support of Ksh. 100 M from the Sports Fund to our artists, actors and musicians, during the period of the covid-19 pandemic so that they may continue to entertain their fellow brothers and sister through TV, Radio and the Internet” reads part pf President Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Uhuru Kenyatta

16 New cases of COVID-19

During the address, the Head of State confirmed that Coronavirus cases have increased by 16 bringing the total number of the Covid-19 to 158 in Kenya. He also confirmed 2 new fatalities bringing the total number of deaths to 6.

"We have an additional 16 people who have tested positive bringing the national tally to 158. This virus is unforgiving and must be arrested," President Kenyatta said, adding that a total of 4327 persons had been tested by Monday.