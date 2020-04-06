The novel coronavirus cases have increased by 16 bringing the total number of the Covid-19 to 158 in Kenya.

In a presser on Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta confirmed 2 new fatalities bringing the total number of deaths to 6.

According to the President the new cases were confirmed in Mombasa and Nairobi counties.

"We have an additional 16 people who have tested positive bringing the national tally to 158. This virus is unforgiving and must be arrested," President Kenyatta said, adding that a total of 4327 persons had been tested by Monday.

Cases of the novel coronavirus have been increasing since the virus was first reported in Kenya on March 13.

In response to the rise of corona virus cases in Kenya, on 15 March the government closed all schools and directed that all public and private sector workers work from home, wherever possible.

File image of medics wearing protective gear at Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi where an isolation and treatment centre for the new coronavirus was set up on March 6

The government introduced additional measures and directives to reduce the spread of coronavirus in the country.

A nationwide curfew on unauthorized movement between 7 PM and 5 AM went into effect on 27 March in an effort to enact government-mandated social distancing measures.