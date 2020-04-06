President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced a cessation of all movement in and out of Nairobi for the next 21 days, in a bid to stop the spread Novel Coronavirus disease.

While addressing the nation on Monday, President Kenyatta further said that Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties will also be affected by the same directive.

The no movement order by the president will affect all forms of transport including road, rail and air.

"There shall secession be on of all movement by road, rail or area in and out of Nairobi Metropolitan area, counties of Kilifi Kwale and Mombasa," said the president.

The new directive takes effect Monday 6th April from 7pm for the Nairobi Metropolitan area. Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties begin on Wednesday 8th April at 7pm.

Also Read: Uhuru directs all Kenyans to wear face masks in public

Here is a list of Nairobi areas and Counties that will be affected:

Kiambu up to Chania River Thika Town Rironi Athi River Kitengela Kajiado Rongai Kiserian Ngong Town Ndenderu Katani Parts of Machakos

Counties: