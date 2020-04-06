President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday directed all Kenyans to wear face masks while in public to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

The measure came as the cases of Covid-19 infections rose by 16 to make a new total of 158 confirmed cases in Kenya.

"Having received advice from our medical professionals and experts, today we do say that Kenyans should wear masks while in public places. I know that there will be thousands of tailors from all over the country who will also look to make these masks and we encourage them to do so.

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses the nation

"The ministry of Health, Ministry of Industrialization and Trade will endeavour to ensure that all these tailors are provided with the right information through the National Government Administrative Officers (Ngao)on the kind of materials required and the proper method of piecing the fabrics together to make the face masks and to ensure that they are effective," the President elaborated.

He further encouraged Kenyans to adhere to the safety measures and obey the measures put in place by the government.

"Fellow Kenyans, we are at war and make no mistake, we must be together in order to win," he stated.