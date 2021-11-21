Kodak Black wants Trump back in office

Black, a big fan of the former President, was pardoned by Trump in January after the rapper was sentenced to almost four years in 2019. The ‘Tunnel Vision’ hitmaker was behind the bars for making a false statement to buy a firearm.

In quashing his charge, the White House wrote: "President Trump granted a commutation to Bill Kapri, more commonly known as Kodak Black. Kodak Black is a prominent artist and community leader."

"Most recently while still incarcerated, Kodak Black donated $50,000 to David Portnoy’s Barstool Fund, which provides funds to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kodak Black’s only request was that his donation go toward restaurants in his hometown," the statement concluded.

Kodak Black had pulled off a similar stunt back in June when he said, “I would like to see Trump back in office” during an Instagram Live session. The acclaimed rap artist had also wished Trump a very happy birthday on June 14.