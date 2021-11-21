American rapper Kodak Black has expressed his wish to see former President Donald Trump back in office. Fans responded, claim the 24-year-old needs to go back to jail.
Kodak Black wants Trump back in office
Kodak Black was pardoned by President Donald Trump on his last day in office.
Black, a big fan of the former President, was pardoned by Trump in January after the rapper was sentenced to almost four years in 2019. The ‘Tunnel Vision’ hitmaker was behind the bars for making a false statement to buy a firearm.
In quashing his charge, the White House wrote: "President Trump granted a commutation to Bill Kapri, more commonly known as Kodak Black. Kodak Black is a prominent artist and community leader."
"Most recently while still incarcerated, Kodak Black donated $50,000 to David Portnoy’s Barstool Fund, which provides funds to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kodak Black’s only request was that his donation go toward restaurants in his hometown," the statement concluded.
Kodak Black had pulled off a similar stunt back in June when he said, “I would like to see Trump back in office” during an Instagram Live session. The acclaimed rap artist had also wished Trump a very happy birthday on June 14.
Kodak Black is not the only rapper who has shown love towards Trump. Hip-hop artists such as Kanye West, 50 Cent, Lil Pump, Waka Flocka Flame, Tekashi 6ix9ine and others have time and again shared their views in support of the former President.
