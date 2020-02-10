Keroche Heiress Anerlisa Muigai is sick and tired of fans who are always on her case with allegations that Ben Pol is no longer interested in her.

A fan identified as Pretty Dragons, commented on Ms Muigai’s photo, stating that back in the days, Ben Pol used to constantly comment on all her photos minutes after being posted, but now days things seems to have changed.

“Zamani Ben angesha comment my wifey, Siku hizi analike tu, we Ben tunakuzoom” reacted @Prettydragons.

Ben Pol with Anerlisa Muigai

Nonsense

In a quick rejoinder, the Nero Company CEO, noted that people should stop labeling their expectations on other people and expect them to act or behave in a certain way.

She added that the act of Ben not commenting on her photos doesn’t mean that they are no longer in love or they have issues.

“@Prettydragons, so you want him to comment to prove to people that he still loves me…nonsense people keep the relationships out of the public eye because you think you know everything about them” reads Anerlisa’s response.

Break-up rumour

Towards the end of last year, a number of gossip sites in Tanzania, put up reports that Pol had parted ways with Anerlisa, months after their engagement.

However, in a post seen by Pulselive.co.ke, Ms Muigai quashed that reports stating that those were just mere rumours.

“My baby always tells me, once there is a created rumour about you, never address it, look at it a passing cloud. #Feelingtrulyblessed” reacted Anerlisa Muigai.

Source of happiness

In many occasions Ms Muigai has described Ben Pol as an amazing person and her source of happiness.

“Thank you @iambenpol for being such an amazing human being and for bringing pure happiness into my life. I don't want to say much but i must say that everyday you have surprised me. May God bless you beyond your expectations and give you a long life” captioned Ms Muigai.