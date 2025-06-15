Picking up where Season 1 left off, the story follows Shaka and Queen Nandi as they arrive at KwaNobamba, marking the beginning of Shaka's reign over the Zulu kingdom.

Set in the early 19th century, the moment marked a turning point in the young warrior’s life as he steps into his destiny as the leader of what will become the most formidable kingdom in southern Africa.

The story depicts his rise as a visionary and ruthless strategist, while also exploring the personal sacrifices and internal conflicts that come with power.

Season one of 'Shaka iLembe' broke records with over 3.6 million viewers in its first week and earned 12 South African Film and Television Awards.

With the bar set high, season two is expected to deliver both spectacle and substance, diving deeper into the life of one of Africa’s most iconic leaders.

On Friday, June 13, 2025, Nairobi played host to an exclusive screening of 'Shaka iLembe' Season 2, offering Kenyan audiences a first look at the continuation of the drama.

Held just two days ahead of the official premiere, the event was a celebration of African storytelling and cultural connection.

The screening was hosted by media personality Azeezah Hashim , who brought her signature charm and insight to the event. Attendees included media professionals, influencers, and fans of the series, all eager to witness the next chapter in the rise of Shaka Zulu.

The evening’s aim was clear, to bridge the gap between South and East African audiences and to spotlight the continent’s shared history through a high-caliber production.

The Nairobi screening was an important step in expanding its reach across Africa and fostering dialogue about historical identity and cultural pride.

Speaking at the MultiChoice brand-sponsored event, Azeezah was quick to praise the show for its authenticity and the impact it has brought.

It is not just entertainment, it is a reminder of the greatness embedded in African history.

Lead cast brings power and depth to 'Shaka iLembe' Season 2

Season two brings back the two powerhouse leads whose performances helped shape the show’s success.

Lemogang Tsipa returns as Shaka, portraying the iconic Zulu leader with a balance of commanding presence and emotional complexity.

His portrayal in the first season earned widespread praise for capturing the warrior’s transformation from a young outcast into a rising force destined for greatness.

Alongside him is Nomzamo Mbatha, as Shaka’s fiercely protective and visionary mother. She also serves as the show’s executive producer, delivering a performance rooted in emotional depth, resilience, and maternal strength.

Tsipa and Mbatha anchor the series with authenticity and dignity, drawing audiences deeper into the world of ambition, legacy, and African royal history.