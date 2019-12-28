Embakasi East Member of Parliament (MP) Babu Owino, has pledged to pay school fees for the 13-year-old girl from Kisumu County who penned down a suicidal note after her family was unable to to finance her education.

Taking toTwitter, the MP vowed to pay for the girl’s school fees in order to help her achieve her dreams. He went further ahead to state that he wanted to give an opportunity to others just the same way as which others financed his education by fund raising and through the sale of Chang'aa.

“I will pay school fees for this leaner to ensure she achieves her dreams. A child belongs to the community and I would like to give an opportunity to others the same way I was given through fund raising and through selling Chang’aa.Vanity is Vanity.” Read Babu Owino’s tweet.

Babu Owino (Facebook)

The girl, sat her KCPE exam this year and scored 391 marks and was later on selected to join Asumbi Girls but upon realizing that her parents couldn’t afford the Ksh 53,544 fee required for the year, the girl wrote a suicide note.

“I know it is not the only way to solve this problem, but it is the best option for me to take,” read part of the suicide note

The girl’s mother, Lucy Emily Ombok, told the press that her daughter had appeared troubled since the release of the KCPE results.