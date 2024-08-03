Bien withdraws apology to Otile Brown, explains his reasons & drops diss-track

Bien has on August 1, offered an apology to Otile after and online exchange that saw the duo trade salvo.

“I’ve come to my senses. I have no business beefing with a hard-working brother. I’d like to apologize for anything offensive I’ve said or done to diminish our art. Sorry Otile,” he wrote, aiming to put an end to their public disagreements.

The singer took to Instagram on Friday, August 2 to withdraw the apology he made only a few hours earlier, leaving no doubt that the beef is still on.

Bien accompanies withdrawal of his apology to Otile Brown with a diss track

He also took it a notch higher by dropping a diss track, making it clear that “there is no sleep or mercy for the wicked”.

Bien shared that after deep soul searching, he had arrived at the decision to withdraw his earlier apology as people had shown him who they really are and he has no option but to believe them.

“After deep soul searching and reflection; I’ve come to the realization that there is no sleep or mercy for the wicked. When people show you who they are believe them.

“I, therefore, withdraw yesterday’s apology. Below is my latest diss-track to whom it may concern,” Bien remarked.

Origin of Bien’s public feud with Otile Brown

The feud began way back in June 2024 when Bien criticized Otile for claiming that Kenya lacks international artistes.

After a brief pause, the feud erupted after Otile Brown fired the first salvo in which he criticized Bien’s social media behaviour claiming that the singer resorts to the same to make his songs popular.

He strongly advised the Sauti Sol singer to shun theatrics and focus on his latest song in which he collaborated with Nigerian star Adekunle and Prince Indah.

This saw Bien fire back questioning Otile Brown’s financial standing and his status to offer advice.

“Otile, you don’t have any money… who are you talking like? He released an album that didn’t go far,” Bien remarked.

Otile responded swiftly stating that he would never argue with people who equate the popularity of a song to its quality.

“I can’t argue with people who think any popular song is a good song, and that’s how you ruined the game. Now you have to shake your hips on social media to push a product that will only last for a week or two.