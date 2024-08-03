The sports category has moved to a new website.

Bien withdraws apology to Otile Brown, explains his reasons & drops diss-track

Charles Ouma

Bien's public feud with Otile Brown takes new twist as the Sauti Sol star withdraws apology with an explanation and drops diss-track

Sauti Sol singer Bien-Aime Baraza
Sauti Sol singer Bien-Aime Baraza

Bien Aime Baraza’s public feud with Otile Brown has taken a new twist with the Sauti Sol singer withdrawing an earlier apology and dropping a diss track.

Bien has on August 1, offered an apology to Otile after and online exchange that saw the duo trade salvo.

“I’ve come to my senses. I have no business beefing with a hard-working brother. I’d like to apologize for anything offensive I’ve said or done to diminish our art. Sorry Otile,” he wrote, aiming to put an end to their public disagreements.

The singer took to Instagram on Friday, August 2 to withdraw the apology he made only a few hours earlier, leaving no doubt that the beef is still on.

He also took it a notch higher by dropping a diss track, making it clear that “there is no sleep or mercy for the wicked”.

Bien shared that after deep soul searching, he had arrived at the decision to withdraw his earlier apology as people had shown him who they really are and he has no option but to believe them.

“After deep soul searching and reflection; I’ve come to the realization that there is no sleep or mercy for the wicked. When people show you who they are believe them.

“I, therefore, withdraw yesterday’s apology. Below is my latest diss-track to whom it may concern,” Bien remarked.

Bien withdraws apology to Otile Brown, explains his reasons & drops diss track

The feud began way back in June 2024 when Bien criticized Otile for claiming that Kenya lacks international artistes.

After a brief pause, the feud erupted after Otile Brown fired the first salvo in which he criticized Bien’s social media behaviour claiming that the singer resorts to the same to make his songs popular.

He strongly advised the Sauti Sol singer to shun theatrics and focus on his latest song in which he collaborated with Nigerian star Adekunle and Prince Indah.

This saw Bien fire back questioning Otile Brown’s financial standing and his status to offer advice.

“Otile, you don’t have any money… who are you talking like? He released an album that didn’t go far,” Bien remarked.

Otile responded swiftly stating that he would never argue with people who equate the popularity of a song to its quality.

“I can’t argue with people who think any popular song is a good song, and that’s how you ruined the game. Now you have to shake your hips on social media to push a product that will only last for a week or two.

“Look at your last hit song and look at mine,” he declared. “It’s still the biggest hit in the country in terms of comments. It’s the best music video in the country for almost a year, and I didn’t need to shake my waist on social media.” Otile posted.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
