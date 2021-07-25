Laycon set for album tour in Kenya and Tanzania

Laycon made the announcement via Instagram where he posted the flyer with all it’s details.

“ICONS ARE YOU READY!!!. The Shall We Begin Album tour is coming to East Africa. We shall be touring 2 cities ; NAIROBI AND ZANZIBAR,” he said.

Born Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe, Laycon is a Nigerian media personality, rapper, singer and songwriter. He is also the winner of Big Brother Naija season 5.

Pulse Nigeria

He was appointed ‘Youth Ambassador’ of Ogun State, Nigeria in October 2020.

Laycon rose to lime light after winner BBNaija. He featured on DJ Neptune’s ‘Nobody’ immediately after his win at the Big Brother house.

Laycon, since his BBNaija win has gone further in extending his fame and success, especially in the music industry by releasing singles that have all been topping the charts.

Before the release of his album “Shall We Begin” the Fierce Nation signee’s last studio work, was an Ep “Who is Laycon?” which he released in 2019.

Pulse Nigeria

“Shall We Begin” houses Laycon’s previously released single “Fall For Me” featuring YKB. The album also features Mayorkun on “Verified“, Joeboy on “Kele“, Terri on “Jeje” and Teni on “Want You Back“.