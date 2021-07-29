Boniface Mwangi's 'Softie' the film gets nominated for Emmys

The nomination was announced through 'POV on PBS' twitter account. POV is an American Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) public television series which features independent nonfiction films. POV is an initialism for point of view.

POV is the longest-running showcase on television for independent documentary films. PBS presents 14–16 POV programs each year, and the series has premiered over 400 films to U.S. television audiences since 1988.

Softie was written and directed by Sam Soko and produced by Toni Kamau. The film follows Boniface Mwangi’s life, through his activism, protests and attempts to enter Kenya’s political scene. It also explores the impact his activism has had on his life and family.

Pulse Live Kenya

The film captures Boniface Mwangi’s journey through the 2017 election period. Despite coming face to face with numerous political hurdles, he decides to soldier on with support from his wife, Njeri.

Soko initially intended to create a short film but at some point, he decided to fully capture Mwangi’s protests through the streets, his activism and campaign journey.

The film premiered in January 2020 at Sundance where it proceeded to win the special jury prize for editing. The film got overwhelming response and consequently, won the Best Documentary at the Durban International Film Festival 2020.

Pulse Live Kenya

In October last year, Kenyans got a chance to watch the film across several screens in Eldoret (Rupa Cinema), Mombasa (Nyali Cinemax), Kisumu (Mega Cinema) and at Prestige Cinema, Anga Diamond Plaza, Motion Cinema and Westgate Cinema, in Nairobi.

The film has already won a Special Jury Award for Editing at Sundance, America’s premier film platform, the Best Documentary at this year’s Durban International Film Festival.

Pulse Live Kenya

Recently, the film was awarded the Willy Brandt Documentary Award for Freedom and Human Rights at the Human Rights Film Festival Berlin (HRFFB).

Last year saw the film qualify for consideration for the Oscar Awards shortlist in the category of Best Documentary Feature and was among more than 40 documentaries shortlisted in the category.