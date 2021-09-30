Brown Mauzo pens sweet birthday message for wife Vera as she turns 32

The Utanizalia hit maker, shared an image of his beautiful wife on Instagram and reflected on how lucky he was to have his “beautiful” partner.

"I love your smile, I love your touch, I love your stares, I love your body, I love you! You are simply irresistible. Happy birthday 🎂 to my wife! @queenveebosset."

Baby on the way

The couple are expecting a baby girl. Sidika who is 8 months pregnant said that she has chosen to give birth to her baby in Kenya rather than in the United States of America.

The beautypreneur noted that she still has a valid US Visa but choose to stay in Kenya out of fear that she will be lonely once in the US.

"While pregnant. You need all the love, affection from friends, family. On a regular.

Being in a foreign country where everyone is super busy, working 2 or more jobs to even have time for you. Can be every depressing.

Especially in this pandemic. You all just end up alone while everyone’s at work. I made the right decision and I have enjoyed my entire pregnancy journey. Nothing beats Home” said Vera.