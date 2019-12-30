Carol Radull responds to man who publicly asked to marry her

Radio personality Carol Radull has responded to a man identified as Timo, who had asked to marry her.

In a post on Instagram, Ms Radull said she did not take the support of her fans for granted as she boldly declined to take the offer.

She went on to commend his analysis of how their marriage would be, as Timo Sem had projected saying that, that is how marriages should work.

Classic 105 Presenter Carol Radull .

She also encouraged the man to find a nice lady to settle down with as she called on those who had offered to organize their wedding for free, to do the same for Timo Sem when his time to settle down comes.

Carol Radull also asked the man to take care of himself and that God loves him too.

“Dear Timo Sem. Thank you for listening to me on the radio each week; I don't take my listeners or my fans for granted. It is appreciated. I am flattered by your proposal because loyal men who know how to love a woman are hard to find. However I need to decline your offer and I will not be inboxing you. Just a point to note; your financial proposition is not as crazy as some people think. I believe a couple should put their resources together to build their lives no matter what the disparity is. Men lift their spouses up everyday and I don't see why women shouldn't do the same. Unfortunately in our case it won't happen. But I would like to encourage you to find a nice young lady; get to know her personally and build a life with her .And to all those people who've been offering their free services for "our" wedding; please step up when the time comes for Timo to tie the knot 😉... not to me. Take care of yourself Timo. God loves you. And one day you'll find a nice young lady who will love you too. *hugs*” she responded.

Carol Radull and Betty Kyallo.

Timo Sem

Timo Sem had posted on his Facebook page asking to marry Radull. He also promised to prove that he is the only faithful man in Kenya.

“Dear Carol Radull, my name is Timo Sem, I am one of your greatest admirers, Listening to you on radio you make my life complete, you make my life worth living. I know you earn a basic salary of ksh.480,000 I earn a salary of ksh.20,000, so both of us we will be earning ksh.500,000 isn’t that great? I hope we meet and prove it to you that I’m the only faithful, honest and loving man left in Kenya, I hope this gets to you. If interested please inbox me.” Wrote Timo.