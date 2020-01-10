On Friday, Citizen TV news anchor Lulu Hassan took to social media to share a portrait capturing all the five members of her family and celebrities and fans couldn’t help it but gush over it with lovely’s comments.

Many of the comments left under the photo from the likes of; Julie Gichuru, Brenda Wairimu, Kate Actress, Chris Kirwa, Massawe Japanni, MCA Tricky, Nana Owiti, Terence and Patrick Igunza commented Ms Hassan’s for her adorable family.

The love birds (Rashid and Lulu) are blessed with with three kids named; Jibran, Irfan and Baby Kiran.

Celebrities and fans gush as Lulu Hassan parades family on social media

The Citizen TV power couple became the first couple to anchor news together on main stream media, new history in the Kenyan media industry.

Reactions from celebrities

Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdulla's Kids

Photos of Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdala’s all grown up daughter will melt your heart as she turns 1

The two love birds always report on duty, dressed to kill with Lulu rocking well designed Kitenge’s as Abdalla borrows the remaining material for his pocket square and Neck tie.

Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdalla (Instagram)