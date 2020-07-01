A section of Kenyan celebrities were left in awe as comedian and radio presenter Jalang’o shared photos of his first car.

The move prompted many of them to go down memory lane revealing their encounters with the comedian at the time.

Some appreciated how far he has come and noted that life is indeed a journey.

Celebrities react as Jalang’o shares photos of his first car

In his post, Jalang’o said that the pictures were taken in 2009 at the Kenya National Theatre (KNT) with his Toyota Starlet.

He also disclosed that at the time, he lived in Kasarani.

“The year is 2009..The venue is Kenya National Theatre....My first car Starlet KAU 003k At this time My house is in Kasarani...First flat after the Kasarani police. The flat name todate is EPHESIANS and my house is U19 on the 4th floor....Trust the process! God above everything!!” said Jalas.

Here is what other celebrities had to say;

Ogaobinna I remember this car. The sound system was expensive than the car itself and when driving your head was always outside. I stopped you one day at KNT to ask for support for my music career, you gave me an orange business card and said “Goyo to nyiso” and sped off.

Cheptoekboyo This car, mziki tu uliweka

shaffieweru You never gave me a lift in that dudu #Awuoro

akotheekenya 🤣😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣 akambraki

terencecreative Waaaa siulitusumbuanga na haka kagari jameni 😂😂😂😂

terryannechebet Bosssss!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

shaqtheyungin Trust the process🙏🏾

shelmie_blessings na Kuna dame tu Fulani alikukataaa hizo enzi sahi ako🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 anawish angestick

salim_demoney Jeans ya jeje na yeboyebo role model😂😂

stephengitau_ The i heard u saying had an espensive music system than the car itself😜😜

hypetonny God amekutoa mbali Heavy J. This is evident that God's time is the best time. Its a matter of patience and trusting in Him for He surely shall grant our heart desires 🙏

snr_burtonnjimu Timo was the caretaker,trusting the process 💯🙌

mrphatmusiq Si ulianza kuball kitambo maze... 2009 nilikuwa class 8...mwaka wa kutahiriwa ahahaha Mungu ni mwema