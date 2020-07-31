Citizen TV Swahili news anchors Lulu Hassan and her husband Rashid Abdalla are known to be one of Kenya’s most admired and celebrated celebrity couple. This is because they have managed to keep their public lives drama-free and this combined with their on-screen chemistry, there is no reason why anyone shouldn’t love them.

The power couple is blessed with three children and on this day (Friday, July 31st) they celebrate their wedding anniversary alongside Eid Al-Adha being Muslims.

To mark the day that they officially became husband and wife, Lulu and Rashid shared pictures of their wedding day, which they accompanied with these captions thanking God for the far they have come;

Celebrities react as Lulu Hassan and hubby Rashid Abdalla mark wedding anniversary

“It's been a minute 😍😍😍😍...Happy Anniversary to us Mwajita...and EID MUBARAK to all my muslim brothers and sisters❣❣,” wrote Lulu Hassan.

In a separate post, Rashid said that love has no expert and the most important thing in marriage is tolerating, supporting and respecting each other. He went on to thank God for the far they have come.

“#sisemikitu Mapenzi hayana sogora wala aliyebora cha msingi kuridhiana, kuvumiliana, kusitiriana, kuheshimiana na kuelewana. Asante Mungu kwa hapa tulipofika . Happy anniversary to us,” wrote Rashid Abdalla.

Lulu Hassan opens up on challenges of anchoring news with Hubby Rashid Abdalla

Citizen TV's power couple Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan

Their colleagues in the media, celebrities and fans commented wishing them a happy anniversary.

Chris Kirwa, “First Picture

Rashid: Niseme Kitu

LouLou: Usiseme Kitu

Many years later

#SisemiKitu - Dude yet to get permission 😂”

Mwanaisha Chidzuga, “Eid Mubarak and happy anniversary 😍😍”

Muthoni Wa Mukiri, “Happy Anniversary to you. You were still beautiful @loulou_hassan.#couplesgoals”

Captain Otoyo, “Happy Anniversary to You Two. May Allah Subhana Wa Taala keep greasing your wheels. Eid Mubarak.🙏🏽”

Massawe Japanni, “Haaaapy anniversary mama😘 Love is a beautiful thing😘”

Monica Kiragu, “Happy anniversary to my favorite couple”

Lenah Kamundi, “Happy anniversary to you love birds😍😍😍 EID Mubarak”

Gertrude Mwita, “Awwwwwww👏👏 Mungu azidi kuwalinda na kuwabariki @loulou_hassan”

Muli Anne, “happy anniversary to the lovely couple #Rashid and lulu”