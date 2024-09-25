2 content creators who have won most Pulse Influencer Awards

Among the most celebrated influencers at these awards are Crazy Kennar and Murugi Munyi, both of whom have consistently demonstrated exceptional creativity and influence in their respective fields.

With numerous awards under their belts, these two trailblazing personalities have solidified their positions as icons in Kenya's digital space, captivating audiences with their unique content and undeniable talent.

This article delves into their remarkable journeys, exploring the achievements that have earned them the highest accolades at the Pulse Influencer Awards.

Crazy Kennar - The king of comedy

Crazy Kennar, born Kennedy Odhiambo, is known for his witty and relatable skits that resonate with millions of Kenyans.

His humour cuts across all demographics, making him a household name in Kenya's comedy scene.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kennar has used his platform to provide not just laughs, but also social commentary, often touching on everyday struggles, cultural nuances, and trending topics.

At the Pulse Influencer Awards, Kennar has been a dominant force, racking up multiple awards over the years, including Comedy Influencer of the Year for 2021, 2022 and 2023.

In 2021, he won the Facebook and Instagram Influencer of the Year.

Crazy Kennar's skits have not only entertained audiences but also opened up opportunities for brand partnerships, making him one of the most sought-after influencers in the country.

Murugi Munyi

Murugi Munyi, formerly known as Yummy Mummy, has been a trailblazer in the lifestyle and wellness space.

Her candid discussions about motherhood, body positivity, and mental health have earned her a dedicated following.

Murugi has also ventured into podcasting which has also seen her win the YouTube Influencer of the year 2022 and in 2023 won the Podcast Influencer of Year.

Murugi also won the Instagram Influencer of the Year in the 2022 and 2023 editions.

Her ability to connect with her audience on a personal level, combined with her vibrant personality, has made her a powerhouse in the influencer industry.

2022 Youtube Pulse Influencers of the Year Lydia KM and Murugi Munyi receiving their award Pulse Live Kenya

Their impact on the digital space

Crazy Kennar and Murugi Munyi’s success at the Pulse Influencer Awards is not just a testament to their popularity, but also to the power of digital content creation in shaping narratives and influencing communities.

These influencers have not only entertained and inspired, but they have also used their platforms to advocate for important social issues.

For Kennar, his comedy has highlighted issues such as corruption, mental health, and the struggles of the youth in Kenya.