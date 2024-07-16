The sports category has moved to a new website.

Two times Kathy Kiuna sought Mum's help to resolve conflicts with her late hubby

Lynet Okumu

When Kathy Kiuna faced her first major issue with the late Bishop Allan, she recalls bringing Mum Teresa Wairimu into their bedroom to address it head-on.

Rev Kathy Kiuna (Instagram)

In an emotional memorial service held at the Faith Evangelistic Ministries Church in Karen on July 15, Rev.

The mother of three reminisced about their early times together and the significant role Reverend Teresia Wairimu, Allan's spiritual mentor, and their 'mum' played in their lives.

Rev Kathy recalled a poignant moment when her late husband introduced her to his spiritual mum, Reverend Teresa Wairimu.

Rev Kathy Kiuna and Rev Teresia Wairimu

She recounted the surprise and slight embarrassment she felt when Allan did not inform her beforehand, leading her to meet the esteemed Reverend in shorts.

"My husband was the firstborn of this family of mums... You know that she loved him so dearly... She literally made him who he was, and he acknowledged that all his life," Kathy began. She humorously added, "When he first took me to mum, I was a 24-year-old young girl. And he never told me he was bringing me to you. I would have dressed like this at least. But he took me to mum when I was in shorts," she recounted.

Kathy continued, "That's the time mum was ministering at City Hall and Charter Hall, and that's when I knew that mum sees you even in the intestines. Like she knows everything inside out about you."

Rev Kathy Kiuna and late Bishop Allan Kiuna (Instagram)

Despite her initial apprehension, Kathy admitted that Reverend Teresa accepted her as she was and saw her spiritual suitability as Allan's wife. "I was like, how are you gonna take me to her wearing shorts, khai, she can see everything, even what I ate. But she looked at me and told him, 'This is she.'"

"My mum caught me in the spirit; she didn't see the shorts. She saw in the spirit that I was the wife. And she told him as much, and he had taken other girls before. She said, 'Don't even dare bring that one to me, I don't even want to see them," she said.

"She had rejected everyone else until she saw me and said I was the one. And mum, how so prophetic that yes, I was his wife, and I walked the journey with mum with my husband all the days of our marriage," Kathy shared.

Rev Kathy Kiuna (Instagram)

Kathy also humorously recalled the times she sought Reverend Teresa's intervention in times of need.

"Any time that my husband...there were few, like only twice, that I called mum. The first time, I went to mum and brought her right into my bedroom. My husband didn't know I was bringing her; he thought it was me entering. I went in with mum and said, 'Mum, here is your son, deal with him.'"

"By the time mum was done, the boy was on the ground worshipping God, saying 'I'm sorry.' But it was just twice. He was an obedient son," Kathy added.

Rev Kathy Kiuna and late Bishop Allan Kiuna (Instagram)

Kathy also spoke about Allan's long battle with illness, which began in 2018. "It was a long journey that started in 2018. In 2021, he started feeling pain in his leg and later became cancer-free in 2023. Again, he started getting unwell in February 2024. He started ailing in May, then in June..."

Allan Kiuna will be laid to rest on July 17, 2024.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

