2 years waiting - East Africa Got Talent winners yet to receive their Sh5M

In update, the Ugandan singing youngsters (siblings) said that it’s been two years of waiting for the money but it seems something is amiss.

The two lamented that Organizers of the show have not given any explanation as to why the money was never wired to them after the win.

“It's you that did vote for us, we had lost hope but by God's grace we won EAGT competitions. Today we still haven't received the Winner's prize money It's Very Sad. 2 years of wait. Hey Beloved ones, we are beyond frustrated, we writing this to seek speedy resolution to the delayed release of East Africa Has Got Talent $50,000 cash prize that was supposed to be given to us the winners!,” reads part of their Facebook post.

The young stars added that it’s the duty of the EAGT organizers to fulfill their promise.

“Don't get us wrong it's been such an amazing experience, very humbling, inspiring other young kids and all the amazing people we've met along the way!

"While we appreciate the platform EAGT gave us, it's their duty as well to fulfill the promises, This is a serious concern to us as the funds are delayed, no one from EAGT has reached out like you recall, we promised to donate some of the money to different charities and wouldn't want to make empty promises! Sorry we had to shade some light on this. Guys what do you think we should do? #advise,” reads the post.

In a video seen by Pulse Live, Ezekiel added that: “We really need the money, Mr Kusaga if you are watching this. Its been now two years, we want the remaining amount of about $50, 000. We worked for it, so if you know Mr Kusaga please reach out to him for Us”.

The Ugandan singing youngsters (siblings) Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira were crowned as winners of Edition of East Africa's Got Talent (EAGT) on September 11, 2019.

The Mutesasiras beat two other Ugandan acts, comedic dance group, Dance Alliance Network (DNA) and Jehovah Shalom Acappella, in the finale that had six contestants, walking away with Sh5 million (US$50,000).

Uganda’s Ezekiel and Esther crowned winners of East Africa got Talent 2019 Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya’s young songbird Jannell Tamara, was voted second best, followed closely by Rwandan cultural troupe Intayoberana.

The other finalists were Dance Alliance Network (DNA) and Jehovah Shalom Acappella,

East Africa's Got Talent is a competition that is part of the Got Talent franchise owned by Simon Cowell. Season one was produced by South African film production company Rapid Blue, and was broadcasted simultaneously across four countries in East Africa; Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda.

