DJ Fatxo sanitizes Sabina Chege after claims she bought his German ride

Masia Wambua

Yes, we have met and know each other because my manager calls her aunt - DJ Fatxo

Blooming Mugithi musician Lawrence Njuguna Wagura, alias DJ Fatxo, has come out to rubbish claims that nominated Member of National Assembly Sabina Chege Maitu bought his new ride.

In a video shared by a local comedian and content creator 2mbili TV, the entertainer laughs off the allegations saying he wished the politician could extend her philanthropic hand towards such a matter and further goes ahead to give more details on how the woman representative comes into the mix of the unconfirmed allegations.

"I wish, not in bad blood, but that matter has been thrown underwater and we cannot argue over issues that do not make sense. I respect Sabina Chege so much as a politician and actually I don't even have a photo with her. We do not have even a single photo together as friends or even during campaigns, we do not have any," Fatxo says in the clip.

READ: Mugithi star DJ Fatxo flaunts new expensive Mercedes Benz [Photos]

Although he cleanses the politician from being involved in the matter the DJ - who also dabbles in music - agreed that the two have met before.

He, however, insisted that it was only in the line of duty and that it is the only link and relationship that the two have.

"Yes, we have met and know each other because my manager Mutema calls her aunt. So, I will be very honest with you, we respect one another very much such that the only interaction activities we have are in the line of duty, and we only exchange greetings," Fatxo added.

READ: Kikuyu singer DJ Fatxo buys his girlfriend a new car for her birthday [Photos]

The entertainer started off his career as a disc jockey playing music in clubs and events until the Covid-19 pandemic hit when he decided to try his hand at music recording.

Success in the entertainment industry has seen Fatxo make enough money to build his parents a decent house in their rural home.

The car enthusiast's first drive was a Toyota Mark X which was written off after it was involved in an accident.

He later bought a Subaru Forester which he still owns to date.

Fatxo bought his new drive which is said to be worth about Sh3.8M two months ago which he dedicated to God while thanking his fans for supporting him throughout his music career.

