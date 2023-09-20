The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
5 cheek-hurting videos of Black Sherif that show he could succeed at comedy too

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian global superstar Black Sherif, is best known for his hit songs and unique voice but the young sensation also has a great sense of humour.

Black sherif
Black sherif

The young sensation is effortlessly funny and would make a great comedian.

Originally known as Blacko, Kwaku Frimpong, embarked on his journey in 2019 by creating and sharing raw, homemade day-in-the-life freestyle videos.

However, over time, it seems that the pressures of life and the opportune rise of drill music in Ghana played a role in shaping his current charismatic personality and unique voice.

Black Sherif first gained widespread recognition in 2021 with his chart-topping tracks "First Sermon" and "Second Sermon." These songs catapulted him into the musical limelight.

Despite all these achievements, Ghanaians can’t help but fall more in love with his charming personality, with some thinking he would make a great comedian.

Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif consistently leaves his audience in stitches with entertaining videos posted on his social media platforms.

Whether it's his "get ready" videos or Instagram live sessions, fans always have a blast watching his content, which is consistently entertaining and full of unexpected dance moves.

Watch videos below;

