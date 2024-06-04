The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
5 Jahmby Koikai mixes with Selector Technix that will cement her legacy

Amos Robi

Jahmby partnered with Selector Technix in most of her mixes and the two made a good combination

Selector Technix and Jahmby Koikai
Selector Technix and Jahmby Koikai
  • Jahmby Koikai is known for her talent as an emcee and her love for reggae music
  • Jahmby Koikai performed alongside legendary artists like Buju Banton and paid tribute to Joseph Hill Culture in her mixes
  • Her mixes honour departed reggae warriors and showcase her journey through illness and recovery

Reggae lovers will live to enjoy the majestic mixes by Jahmbi Koikai. Koikai's emceeing talent saw her emerge among the top emcees.

Among the deejays she worked with is Selecta Technix who emerged to be her partner in crime.

"Kama unapenda reggae sema raaaah! Somebody say mo fire!" Fyah Mama would often bring it out in her events.

In this article, we look at 10 mixes by Selector Technix and Jahmby Koikai that honour the departed warrior.

This was one of Jahmby's earliest performances after coming from treatment and here she says how much of a warrior she is and how she fought the illness.

Among the many artists who Jahmby Koikai performed while in Kenya was the legendary Buju Banton and Jahmby shared the same stage with him her.

Jahmby in this mix pays tribute to legendary singer Joseph Hill Culture, sampling some of his biggest tunes.

The mix besides being a lovers playlist is another one where Jahamby appreciates the journe she has been through while also encouraging those going through hard times.

Fyah Mama had fans not just in Kenya but also abroad, this is a mix of her during a Qatar tour.

Follow Pulse Kenya for more in-depth information about the life of fallen warrior Jahmby Koikai and updates on her funeral arrangements.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
