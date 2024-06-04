5 Jahmby Koikai mixes with Selector Technix that will cement her legacy

Reggae lovers will live to enjoy the majestic mixes by Jahmbi Koikai. Koikai's emceeing talent saw her emerge among the top emcees.

Among the deejays she worked with is Selecta Technix who emerged to be her partner in crime.

"Kama unapenda reggae sema raaaah! Somebody say mo fire!" Fyah Mama would often bring it out in her events.

In this article, we look at 10 mixes by Selector Technix and Jahmby Koikai that honour the departed warrior.

1. Conqueror Jahmby comeback 1824 Club & Technix

This was one of Jahmby's earliest performances after coming from treatment and here she says how much of a warrior she is and how she fought the illness.

2. Fyah Mummah Jahmby and selector Technix - Buju Banton

Among the many artists who Jahmby Koikai performed while in Kenya was the legendary Buju Banton and Jahmby shared the same stage with him her.

3. Jahmby Koikai X Selector Technix - Joseph Hill Tribute

Jahmby in this mix pays tribute to legendary singer Joseph Hill Culture, sampling some of his biggest tunes.

4. Jahmby Conqueror Comeback mix Lovers Rock Live

The mix besides being a lovers playlist is another one where Jahamby appreciates the journe she has been through while also encouraging those going through hard times.

5. Jahmby Koikai X Selector Technix - Dub Session Qatar Edition

Fyah Mama had fans not just in Kenya but also abroad, this is a mix of her during a Qatar tour.

