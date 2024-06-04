Jahmby Koikai's Biography: 15-year media career, managing Sauti Sol & her legacy

The world of entertainment mourns the loss of a beloved figure, Jahmby Koikai, whose journey was marked by unwavering determination, resilience, and a fervent dedication to raising awareness about women's health.

On June 4, 2024, while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital, Jahmby succumbed to her battle with endometriosis.

Throughout her career spanning over two decades, Jahmby captivated audiences with her charisma as a reggae emcee and her commitment to amplifying the voices of marginalised communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The late reggae MC Jahmby Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

Early life and education

Born in 1986 in Dagoretti, Jahmby Koikai was raised by her single mother and grandmother.

Despite facing financial struggles, her mother prioritised education, enrolling Jahmby in some of the country's best schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

She attended St. Hannah’s Prep School and Makini School for her primary education. Jahmby faced challenges in high school, being expelled from four different schools before completing her secondary education.

After high school, she pursued higher education, initially attending Daystar University and later graduating in 2008.

However, her academic journey faced disruptions as she dropped out of the United States International University (USIU) in 2009 before returning to complete her studies and finally graduating in 2016.

The late reggae MC Jahmby Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment career

Jahmby Koikai's career in entertainment spanned over two decades, influenced by her uncle who introduced her to the genre. Initially trained as a DJ, she found her passion in emceeing.

She also founded her company, Street Empire Entertainment, and gained recognition for hosting reggae shows both locally and internationally.

Her talent and dedication propelled her to prominence, leading to opportunities with Metro FM, KBC between 2008 and 2012 and the Nation Media Group in 2012.

During her reggae tours Jahmby worked with popular reggae DJs among them Selekta Technix, DJ Double Trouble among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was part of the panellists on NTV's 'The Trend' before she left to seek treatment in the U.S

Interestingly, Jahmby was Sauti Sol's first-ever manager when the group was still coming up.

Fancy Fingers, a member of the group mourned Jahmby saying she played a major role in their career.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Battle with endometriosis

Jahmby's life took a dramatic turn when she was diagnosed with endometriosis at the age of 13.

The chronic condition caused her severe pain and complications throughout her life. In 2015, her condition worsened, leading to collapsed lungs and multiple surgeries to address thoracic endometriosis.

She underwent treatment locally and in the U.S. which cost her financially.

Her journey with endometriosis became a platform for advocacy and awareness, as she courageously shared her experiences on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advocacy and awareness

Driven by her struggles, Jahmby became a vocal advocate for women's health, particularly concerning endometriosis.

The late reggae MC Jahmby Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

She launched a crowdfunding campaign to finance her treatment abroad, garnering immense support from her fans and followers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout her treatment, she continued to raise awareness about the disease, emphasising the importance of early diagnosis and access to proper medical care.

Political ambitions and legacy

In 2022, Jahmby announced her intention to run for the Dagoretti South Parliamentary seat, focusing on youth employment, healthcare improvement, and issues affecting vulnerable populations.

Although she did not win the election, her candidacy symbolised hope and empowerment for many.

The late reggae MC Jahmby Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Jahmby Koikai's legacy lives on as a beacon of resilience and advocacy. Her efforts to raise awareness about endometriosis and her pursuit of political change continue to inspire others.