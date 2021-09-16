5 struggles celebrities face you may never understand [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

We see them on our screens attending glamourous events and we envy them because they seem to have the perfect life. After all, who wouldn’t want to be rich and famous?

The celeb lifestyle has been glorified all over but what they don’t often show is the downside of it all.

Personal Struggles

Stars who have grown up in the public eye have their own unique struggles.

More often than not, many say they would have preferred not to have been thrown into that world early on.

From insane working hours and having to still go to school and be a top student, most of them feel as though they were robbed off their childhood. It’s not uncommon to find they suffer mental disorders, eating disorders and even struggle with substance abuse.

Performance Anxiety

Performance anxiety is also a struggle for our stars. It doesn’t matter how many times a singer has been on stage, the pressure to perform at their level best despite whatever is going on in their personal lives will always be high.

The audience is very unforgiving and will even boo a child. Being the center of attention with all eyes expecting a stellar performance will terrify even the most seasoned of performers.

To take the edge off their nerves some creatives resort to alcohol and drug abuse. It starts as a controlled behavior before slowly turning into a full blown addiction problem.

Cruel Scrutiny

While they only sign up to share their art, they often don’t foresee the scrutiny that comes with it. Society puts unrealistic expectations on them.

What they wear, what they eat, how they look is made subject to harsh criticism. The same society that praises them can tear them down in seconds.

Celebrities are made out to be gods with no allowance for imperfection. We forget that they are just human at the end of the day.

Online Trolls

Bullying celebrities on social media has become so rampant.

A regular person is able to post a picture or a status and go about their day. This is not the reality for celebrities.

Every word and every picture has to be carefully crafted. Otherwise they are subject to serious backlash and cancel culture. Even after careful posting, their words are sometimes taken out of context.

It can be very daunting to have people always waiting for you to mess up just to spew insults at you.

Loneliness

The loneliness that comes with fame is also not often talked about. There’s nothing worse than being a well known star yet having no one to turn to.

It could be as a result of having no time for friends and family or lacking real genuine people in their circles.

Old friends may no longer fit into their social status and the majority of the people hanging around them are there for their personal gains. They end up being surrounded by people yet remaining lonely.

It’s not always rainbows and sunshine in the world of fame. The glitz and glam come with their own set of problems.

Next time you can openly go to a supermarket without wild stares and scrutiny be grateful, it’s the dream for our stars. Remember to appreciate their art and extend some grace to them.

