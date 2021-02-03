5 Stunning photos of Kate Actress as she turns 34

Award-winning actress Catherine Kamau Karanja popularly known as Kate Actress or Celina is turning 34 years old and she has decided to bless our timelines with her beauty.

The former Mother-In-law actress has been sharing exquisite photos from her recent photoshoot, as she turns a year older, with a grateful heart.

Jokingly on February 1st, Kate mentioned that; “Sticking to 33 because last year didn't happen. We stopped the count”.

Stunning photos of Kate Actress as she turns 34

In a separate post, the mother of one wrote; “Another trip around the Sun. My year started off abit shitty but guess what ? I HIT that REFRESH button and You can too . Damn !! I gat this ☺️.... HBD to us Feb babies ❤️#34th”.

On the other hand, Phillip Karanja also penned down a sweet and short message to his wife, with a pray that all her wishes come to pass.

“Happiest birthday to the QUEEN 👑 @kate_actress. Long may you live and every one of your wishes come true 🙏🏾

Na M-PESA bado hazifanyi👀😩” reads Phillip Karanja’s message.

Upon seeing the message, Kate responded with a confirmation that Phil has been very instrumental in her achievements and growth.

“All that I have achieved, I have done so with so much flare because you stand so strong BESIDE me. I owe you one patner ,oh wait ! I don't ,I pushed a whole head 😂😂😂 (this a joke.. btw IG analysts) thank you love" shared Kate Actress.

