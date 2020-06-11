Actress Catherine Kamau aka Kate actress has excited Kenyans with her open letter to young talents aspiring to make a name for themselves and how to go about it.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Kate is advising young people to stop pleasing their friends or followers with their savings or profits and instead invest the hard-earned cash in something that has returns.

“Dear young talent, I know you are trying hard to create a brand but here are a few things I wish someone told me too..

1. STOP USING YOUR LITTLE Savings or profits TO PLEASE FRIENDS OR YOUR FOLLOWERS .You work so hard , grow your money , invest,save for a rainy day . When you run out of money to buy the champagnes and the mzingas they will Run too 😔" reads part of Catherine Kamau's post.

Live within Your means

In her second pointer, the former mother in law actress pointed out that its always advisable for one to live within their means to avoid straining themselves.

“2. LIVE WITHIN YOUR MEANS . I earn enough to live in the the boojiest neighbourhoods but hey priorities 🤷🏽‍♀️, I even have comments thrown my way but I don’t listen I know what am working for , so I stay focused, please live comfortably, grow slowly sweetheart,” says Kate actress.

Ms Kamau further mentioned that the circle of your friends also affects you as an individual and therefore its good to choose your friends wisely.

Friends

“3. CHOOSE YOUR CIRCLE OF FRIENDS WISELY: may God grant you wisdom here , this is a struggle , if you are a genuine soul you think everybody is the same ! Sweetheart people are cruel , pray , good friends give you peace , encourage you , cheer you , and protect your dignity. I really wish you the best . You don’t have to make the same mistakes we did ! We are here for you . We did better , you can too. With love ... Aunty Kate," shared Kate Actress.

Reactions;

iam_bett “Just what I needed to be reminded of today! Thank you Kate”

this_is_gathoni “This is the best message. Thank you ma'”

captainotoyo “Deep Deep Deep”

anyikowoko “Important message ❤️”

cravingyellow “Yeeeeesssssssssssssss🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾”

crowned.in.grace “🙏🙏🙏🙏facts especially number 3”

ivlynmutua “Thanks big sis @kate_actress ♥️”

violakaruri “Aaaaaw this is profound”

joyceomondi “@kate_actress Such truth. Also, how gorgeous are you?! 😍”

njanjakobz “Sooo true Auntie Kate 🙌🏼 but why are this gorgeous though ❤️❤️”

being_ms_bea “Soo true.. esp the living within your means. People portray a facade to please people yet they’re languishing in debts🤦🏾‍♀️”

miss_ivy_ke “Thank you auntie cate❤️”

sarahhassanmad ‘Very wise auntie kate🔥🔥🔥”

justneemo_ “Aaaaaw this is a big encouragement thank you Aunty kate👌👌👌😘”

yourhealth_ke “Awww well received Aunty Kate. Thank you for the advice ❤️❤️”

puritygithinji7 “No wonder I always love you. Straight to the point and educative. You are my all time role model sweetie I love you so much. Nakupenda bure 💯💯💯🔥🔥🔥💥💥💥💥”

xonyleen “Thanks alot for that word. God bless you 🙏”

